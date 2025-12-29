43.5% tolerate ads during IPL while 17% say they make match less enjoyable: Report

India’s IPL audience remains highly engaged despite widespread frustration with advertising clutter during live matches, according to a new behaviour study on IPL viewing habits.

The report, Inside IPL: Behaviour Pulse 2026, found that a majority of viewers feel there are too many ads during matches, even though most continue watching rather than switching off. About 60.5% of respondents said ad volumes were excessive, either tolerating them as the cost of watching or saying they reduced enjoyment.

“There are too many, but I tolerate them as the cost of watching,” was the most common sentiment, the study found.

43.5% viewers were found to tolerate ads as the cost of watching. Another 16.9% said ad load sometimes made matches less enjoyable, while only a small minority said they did not mind advertising. While 39.5% watch it as a normal part of cricket and said they do not mind the ads.

Despite irritation, viewers rarely disengage completely. Instead, many mute the television, shift attention to their phones, or talk to others during commercial breaks, creating what the study described as ‘frustration without exit.’

The findings suggest that advertising during IPL operates in a high-clutter, low-patience environment, with limited attention retained for traditional TV spots.

The study also highlighted the role of smartphones during matches. Nearly two-thirds of viewers said they were ‘glued to their phone’ during tense moments, even when watching with family. Only about one-third said they stayed largely offline while watching. Many viewers actively read or participate in WhatsApp groups, memes and live commentary alongside the televised match.

Food remains another central part of the IPL viewing experience. Around 80% of respondents said matches were treated as a food or drink occasion, with more than half planning special meals or ordering in because of a game. Chips and namkeen emerged as the most common snack, followed by sweets, soft drinks and alcohol.

The report found that IPL viewing is overwhelmingly home-based. About 96% of respondents said they watched recent matches at home, most often with family or partners. Only about 4% said they primarily watched matches in bars, cafes or public screenings.

Official commentators and studio panels continue to dominate post-match consumption, with 63% of viewers preferring content from commentators and former players. A smaller share said they preferred independent creators, while some said they did not enjoy additional content beyond the match itself.

‘Too many ads is the mood - but viewers stay,’ the report noted, adding that while the IPL experience has expanded across screens, phones, food and conversation, advertising fatigue remains one of the most consistent viewer complaints.

The survey was conducted online in December 2025 among Indian viewers aged 18 and above who watched at least three IPL matches in the previous season. The sample skewed toward urban and metro audiences and was intended as a directional behaviour study rather than a national ratings measure.