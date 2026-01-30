49% Gen Z say they have formed bonds with AI: Report

AI is moving from a support tool to a collaborator in people’s lives, reshaping how they work, create and form relationships, according to VML’s Future 100: 2026 report.

The report, based on a global survey across 16 markets, identifies 100 trends expected to shape business and culture in 2026. It finds growing comfort with AI, alongside rising concern about trust, transparency and human values. Nearly half of Gen Z respondents, 49%, said they have already formed a meaningful relationship with AI, reflecting what the report describes as AI’s increasingly intimate role in daily life.

The study points to AI-driven ‘generative realities’ and ‘AI storyworlds,’ where entertainment, commerce and customer experiences are created in collaboration with algorithms. It also highlights debates around surveillance, truth and accountability as governments, platforms and companies face pressure to make AI systems more transparent.

Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, Global Directors at VML Intelligence and co-authors of the report, said, “Dystoptimism highlights that as old systems crumble, individuals, communities, and innovators are building new, human-centered solutions. It’s about designing for a better future, not just wishing for the past.”

Beyond AI, the report identifies a broader cultural mood it calls ‘dystoptimism,’ which it defines as acknowledging uncertainty and disruption while still seeking renewal. According to the survey, 86% of respondents said they are drawn to experiences that inspire awe or offer a renewed worldview, as people look for meaning amid prolonged social and economic stress.

The findings suggest growing interest in short, high-impact travel, wellness retreats and small indulgences as ways to cope with adversity, even as people cut back in other areas.

The report also found that human connection remains central despite the blending of digital and physical worlds. While online and offline culture increasingly overlap, respondents said they still prefer human interaction when making important decisions.

Community-driven spaces, such as social wellness groups and shared cultural experiences, are gaining importance as people seek belonging rather than purely transactional relationships.

Naomi Troni, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VML, said, “The brands poised for leadership in 2026 are those that can operate confidently in blendedrealities and navigate these myriad shifts in consumer behaviour. We must design for both the ambitious and anxious sides of consumers.”