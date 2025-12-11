51% turn to AI for answers over friends: Dentsu Creative Report

Dentsu Creative has launched its 2026 Trends Report, ‘Generative Realities’, an in-depth exploration of the cultural and commercial forces shaping consumer behaviour, curated to inspire brands in 2026 and beyond. ‘Generative Realities’ explores the implications of a world where ideas impact culture at the pace of the prompt, and trends collide, combine and regenerate at the speed of the feed. The report captures a world that is both exhausted and exhilarated by change, and reveals a rising desire for escape, grounding, and reconnection.

Led by Pats McDonald, Dentsu Creative Global Chief Strategy Officer, who this year acted as Cannes Lions Creative Strategy Jury president, ‘Generative Realities’ was developed through collaboration with strategists across Dentsu Creative’s global network. The report continues the agency’s long-standing tradition of identifying the forces influencing people, brands and society, and this year draws upon exclusive global research data commissioned by dentsu among 4,500 consumers across seven markets, including the US, UK, India, Spain, Brazil, China and Japan.

Structured around five macro themes, each supported by three sub-trends, the report explores what is trending, timely and timeless, as well as the implications for tomorrow:

1. Escape Velocity

This instinct to soothe through softness and story sits at the heart of the report’s “Escape Velocity” theme. Consistently across global markets, consumers are increasingly turning toward fantasy, fandom and fluffy toys to manage the pressures of modern life. What once looked like frivolity now functions as emotional infrastructure as traditional milestones such as home ownership, career security and long-term financial stability move further out of reach for younger generations. People are investing in joy where they can find it, through collectable culture, charmification, romantasy and the all-conquering power of cute. This shift is reflected in the global research that found 70 per cent of consumers say modern life feels so stressful they need to escape.

2. Electric Dreams

The “Electric Dreams” theme explores our increasingly complex relationship with technology, as AI accelerates beyond our ability to keep pace emotionally, moving from utility to companion, from tool to confidant. Consumers are forming increasingly personal bonds with chat-based platforms while simultaneously growing more wary of mass-produced content and AI-influencers - with hyper-real virtual musicians, actors and influencers posing a host of ethical questions. 32% of respondents sometimes feel that AI understands them better than friends and family, with 51% turning to AI to answer questions they would previously have explored with friends and family.

3. Trad Lives

We see a widespread desire to reconnect with nature, finding solace in the soil and community in traditional rituals. Within this trend we explore the shift away from the city, the rise of hyperlocal, and the resurgence of religion and spirituality, alongside our obsession with fungi, fermentation and pickles. We also see a coming together of nature and technology, as younger consumers bring technical expertise to traditional family farmsteads. This shift is underscored by the finding in the global research that 75 percent of consumers globally say they feel drawn to spending more time in nature, while 64% agree that they are drawn to traditional values and ways of living.

4. Alone Together

As loneliness and social isolation grow, we see a desire for new forms of social connection and shared spaces. Consumers are seeking new models of togetherness through hobby-led communities, alcohol-free socialising and shared experiences that are consciously designed rather than inherited. Silent book clubs, sober raves and supper clubs reflect an active rebuilding of social infrastructure, as reflected in data showing that 63 per cent of consumers spend a lot of time on their own, with 50% agreeing that they are interested in alternative ways to socialise, rising to 58% among Gen Z.

5. Analogue Futures

A growing rejection of algorithmic sameness and a sense of digital exhaustion sit at the core of the report’s “Analogue Futures” theme. In response to a world shaped by algorithms and powered by AI, younger generations are seeking friction, tactility and imperfection. Interest in “dumb” devices, analogue aesthetics and all things hand-crafted reflects a desire for texture over polish and a growing desire to switch off, particularly among the youngest generations. 40% of respondents globally agree that “the online world feels so stressful I try to switch off as much as possible”, rising to 45% of Gen Z.

Together, these cultural shifts show consumers negotiating an unprecedented pace of change: escaping where necessary, reconnecting where possible, and reclaiming control wherever they can.

Yasu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu, said, “We see a new balance emerging between acceleration and deceleration. People crave both the hyper-real and the handmade, the digital and the deeply human. Here lies the tension, and the opportunity, for brands at the heart of 2026. Amidst the conflicting frictions, diverse fandoms that had previously remained unseen came to light. With diverse creative talent with deep passion across various fields, we will win the algorithm.”

Abbey Klaassen, Global Brand President, Dentsu Creative, added, “AI is evolving faster than any technology before it, but human creativity remains the constant. The most successful brands in 2026 will be those that blend technological intelligence with emotional intelligence, pairing efficiency with empathy and innovation with imagination.”

Pats McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, commented, “Within our report, we explore both the trends that rise and fall at the pace of a prompt and the timeless human truths that simmer beneath the surface. Some of those trends may seem frivolous or faddy at first glance - adult collectables or daytime coffee raves - but speak to a profound human need for connection, comfort and community.”

Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, said, “Across India, we see the Bharat story reshaping how people create, connect and consume. There is a clear shift toward the hyperlocal - towards communities, rituals and cultural codes that feel rooted rather than generic. At the same time, AI and new creative tools are accelerating what’s possible. The opportunity for brands in 2026 is to bring these two forces together - to use technology to scale what is deeply human, and to let India’s cultural diversity shape the next wave of creativity.”

By moving beyond surface-level trends to reveal the deeper tensions driving behaviour, Generative Realities gives brands a practical roadmap for growth, relevance and resilience. From navigating AI intimacy to tapping into our craving for community, the insights equip organisations to make smarter strategic choices, unlock new creative possibilities and build deeper emotional connections with consumers in 2026 and beyond.

THE FULL REPORT CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE.