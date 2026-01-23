52% Gen Z parents turn to AI for advice: Report

GIPSI, the HI+AI insights division of Tonic Worldwide, has released inSIGHT 2026, its annual report on consumer trends and cultural shifts. The report examines changes in consumer behaviour, habits and attitudes, drawing on a mix of human intelligence and artificial intelligence.

The report highlights a growing focus on wellness and routine changes. It notes more than 28.8 million searches related to ‘Breakfast Clubs’ in 2025, pointing to increased interest in morning socialising and health-focused lifestyles. Content related to running metrics and edits on Instagram generated more than 551,000 engagements, while searches for ‘Non-Alcoholic Beer’ reached 25.7 million as some consumers reduced alcohol consumption.

Another trend identified is the rise of what the report calls ‘Artificial Emotion.’ According to the findings, content around ‘AI Girlfriend/Boyfriend’ generated more than 175 million total engagements across the top 10 Reels. The report states that 18-25-year-olds account for 36% of AI users who use the technology to monitor or improve well-being.

The study also points to changing demographics among younger consumers. It notes that Gen Z consumers are increasingly entering parenthood, with 28% saying they buy into brands to be part of a community. Among Indian Gen Z parents, 52% reportedly use AI instead of traditional search engines for advice and decision-making.

The report highlights resistance to algorithm-driven content as another emerging behaviour. Reels related to ‘Bloom Scrolling’ generated more than 4.6 million engagements, while global searches for ad blockers have crossed 114 million. Videos explaining how to reset social media algorithms recorded 8.5 million views on YouTube.

Health and convenience were also identified as key drivers. Searches for ‘Glutathione tablets’ rose 75% in 2025 compared with 2023, while interest in Tirzepatide increased 67% year-on-year. Ozempic-related content has crossed 437,000 Instagram posts, and interest in synbiotics has grown fourfold.

The report also identifies women over 45, described as ‘Queenagers,’ as a digitally active group. It states that 34% of this cohort uses social platforms to find inspiration, while 29% seek like-minded communities. The report notes a 50% AI adoption rate among this group.

Speaking on the findings of the inSIGHT 2026 report, Anjali Malthankar, Global Strategy director and GIPSI co-head, Tonic Worldwide says, “With GIPSI inSIGHT 2026, we wanted to move beyond surface-level trends and decode the deeper shifts shaping consumer behaviour today. From the rise of Artificial Emotion and Gen Z stepping into parenthood, to consumers actively dodging algorithms and redefining wellness, this report reflects how people are reclaiming control, choice and meaning in their lives. Our hope is that these insights help brands re-look, re-discover and re-align with a consumer who is far more intentional, emotional and evolved than ever before.”

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Tonic Worldwide, expressed, “The second (2026) edition of GIPSI inSIGHT captures the tensions and contradictions brands must navigate. These aren't distant trends; they're immediate realities reshaping how businesses must think about relevance, innovation and growth. Whether it's addressing the rise of Gen Z parents or understanding algorithm resistance, the insights in this report are built to drive real business decisions, from product development to campaign. We're excited to see how brands will respond to these evolving consumer truths and transform them into meaningful market moves.”

GIPSI said the report is based on its HI+AI methodology, which combines multiple data sources using what it calls a 360-degree analytical model.