80% of media experts say measuring attention in digital video ads is key: IAS Report

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released its annual Industry Pulse Report with social media as the foremost focus area for digital media experts in 2025, with 61% of respondents citing it as their top priority. This is followed by digital video, which is a priority for 43% of professionals, while digital display and influencer marketing each account for 28%. Social media’s prominence is rooted in its pervasive influence across platforms, but it faces significant risks. The report highlights that 53% of media experts see social media as the most vulnerable environment for brand safety due to the increasing prevalence of misinformation, risky content, and deepfakes.

Adding to this, 62% of experts believe that declining consumer trust in social platforms will negatively impact ad spending within the next 12 months. Regulatory pressures further compound these challenges, with 50% of respondents anticipating increased disruption to social media strategies caused by government intervention.

Media Challenges and Opportunities

Brand safety and ad fraud remain critical challenges in 2025. Among advertisers, 39% express concerns about ads running alongside misinformation or fake news, while 31% are wary of exposure to deepfakes. Ad fraud continues to affect the industry, with 28% of respondents citing it as a top concern. Additionally, the rise of made-for-advertising (MFA) sites has exacerbated inefficiencies, as these platforms accounted for 13% of global programmatic ad spend in Q2 2024. Generative AI is expected to make creating MFA sites even easier, as predicted by 68% of respondents, leading to calls for advanced detection and prevention measures.

Despite these challenges, technology-driven solutions provide hope. The report notes that 71% of media experts consider AI-driven measurement essential for ensuring that digital video ads are placed in brand-safe environments. Similarly, 76% advocate for third-party measurement tools to prevent ads from appearing alongside deepfake content, signalling growing reliance on AI for mitigating brand safety risks.

Emerging Media Trends

Retail media networks (RMNs) are gaining prominence as advertisers look for privacy-respecting solutions to reach consumers. However, 68% of respondents express concerns about privacy regulations limiting consumer targeting on these platforms. To overcome these limitations, 58% of experts believe contextual targeting will be critical for achieving campaign objectives without infringing on user privacy. This approach enables advertisers to tailor ads based on the content’s context, maintaining relevance without relying on invasive data collection methods.

Gaming and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) also show significant potential for growth. Gaming, in particular, stands out as a medium that requires nuanced ad placement strategies, with 73% of respondents highlighting the importance of integrating ads without disrupting the user experience. Meanwhile, 71% of experts stress the need for robust media quality measurement in immersive gaming ads. In AR/VR, 40% of media professionals emphasise brand suitability as a key strategy for driving campaign success, reflecting the challenges of maintaining relevance and effectiveness in these emerging formats.

Ad Fraud and Brand Risks

Social media platforms are deemed the most susceptible to ad fraud, with 59% of respondents identifying them as the environment most at risk. The report estimates global advertising losses due to ad fraud on social media will surpass $20 billion in 2025. This vulnerability is compounded by the increasing sophistication of fraudulent schemes, particularly in high-traffic areas like social media and digital video.

Brand safety concerns are similarly significant. Generative AI, which enables the creation of realistic deepfake content, poses a serious threat to advertisers. 76% of experts agree that third-party tools will be necessary to mitigate the risk of ads appearing near deepfakes. Responsibility for addressing these risks is seen as a shared effort across the supply chain. Advertisers are viewed as the most accountable party, with 37% of respondents assigning them primary responsibility, followed closely by media measurement platforms at 33%.

The 2025 Industry Pulse Report paints a complex picture of the digital advertising landscape. While emerging technologies like AI and contextual targeting offer new avenues for innovation, they also introduce challenges, particularly in areas like fraud prevention and brand safety. Social media and digital video will remain key areas of focus, but their vulnerabilities to misinformation and regulatory pressures require proactive measures. Retail media networks, gaming, and AR/VR present untapped opportunities, yet success in these formats hinges on advancements in measurement and optimisation tools. As the industry adapts to these challenges, collaboration across brands, agencies, and platforms will be essential to safeguard advertising investments and maintain consumer trust.

