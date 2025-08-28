81% of Indian festive shoppers most attentive to short video ads: Report

Spending patterns and implications for brands

41% of consumers plan to spend more than last year.

₹15,000–₹30,000 is the preferred budget range for 32% of shoppers.

70% are open to premium buys.

28% of Tier-1 city shoppers will spend above ₹30,000, while 13% will cross ₹50,000.

Two-thirds of Tier-2 and Tier-3 shoppers will spend ₹15,000 or less.

Over 60% will buy again within six months if their festive shopping experience is positive.



Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “Festive marketing today is no longer about uniform, mass campaigns. What we are witnessing is a marketplace split between aspiration and thrift, metros leading premiumisation, while smaller towns focus on value. For brands, this festive season represents more than a sales uplift; it is a defining opportunity to reimagine consumer engagement and set the tone for long-term growth.”

Mehak Chawla, Director - Marketing and Growth, VDO.AI, added, “Our Festive Marketing Playbook 2025 makes it clear that consumer attention is shifting towards formats that inspire action, short video, and CTV being at the forefront. For brands, this represents an opportunity to move beyond awareness and drive measurable business impact. At VDO.AI, we are working with marketers to turn these insights into campaigns that not only capture festive demand but also build a pipeline for growth into the next quarter.”

The report concludes that festive marketing is moving towards sharper audience segmentation and greater use of video-led formats, with CTV and short-form ads becoming key to brand storytelling.