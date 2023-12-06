85.05% marketers are experimenting with AI: MMA Global India report

The third edition of Data Unplugged by MMA Global India presented a mix of speakers with a special emphasis on the evangelization of AI in data-driven marketing. Key topics covered included - the ‘Impact and Challenges of the Use of AI in Marketing,’ the ‘Present and future of AI-powered businesses,’ ‘the Customer Retention loop with AI and data,’ ‘Measurement to power AI,’ and ‘How Agencies are evolving and re-modelling themselves with the AI advantage.’ It also witnessed the soft launch of - ‘Smarketing Pod’ - An MMA & IVM initiative. The first series will focus on ‘AI’ - in partnership with EY.

Whilst commenting on the agenda, Apoorv Sood, Vice President of Global Business Development and Partnerships, WebEngage, says: “New Gen marketers are eager to learn about the state of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing. This paired with much interest as to how AI fits into the larger picture, marketers want to understand its use and potential. While AI finds in-roads into the daily life of a marketer - a key area we know it to be very effective is in building a more personalized and effective relationship with the customer. Robust data-driven strategies have the potential to build well-sustained relationships that drive customer retention, thus creating an AI Loyalty Loop.”

Another highlight of Data Unplugged was the launch of the ‘State of AI in Marketing’ study. Here are a few key highlights from the study:

85% of marketers report to be exploring with AI in marketing

54% of marketers in India point to the understanding of AI as a challenge

69% report ‘skill and training’ to be a top challenge for the inclusion of AI in marketing.

39% of Indian organizations are in the process of developing strategies to address AI-related risks.

72.90% of marketers are certain that Gen AI will enhance marketing capabilities without replacing human creativity and expertise

72% voted Data privacy to be a primary risk factor specifically for gen AI adoption

70% of marketers reported to be exploring with Generative AI applications - be it use cases, preliminary research and pilots, and other Gen AI tools.

In sum, the survey showcased key gap areas such as the ‘effective understanding of AI, the availability of skill and training, limited use cases of active AI adoption and lack of processes and legal guidance to mitigate risks.

“We’re so excited to have released the State of AI findings at the 3rd edition of Data Unplugged, allowing ample opportunity for the marketing ecosystem to decode the study and better understand the impact of AI in data marketing,” says Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global India.

The event showcased a stellar line-up of speakers, to name a few - Priya Choudhary, Director, Business Solutions & Insights, Google India; Apoorv Sood, Vice President of Global Business Development and Partnerships, WebEngage; Ashish Pherwani, Partner, Media & Entertainment, EY; Amit Doshi, Head - IVM Podcasts, Pratilipi; Pratik Gupta, Founding Partner, Zoo Media; Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO, ReBid; Deepak Oram, Head - Martech & Automation, HDFC Bank; and members from the AI Advisory.

You can download the ‘State of AI in Marketing’ Study, here.