91% CMOs believe AI is the future and not a fad: dentsu Report

Dentsu has released its annual media trends report, titled ‘The Pace of Progress: dentsu 2024 Media Trends’. The new report highlights ten key catalysts of change within the media industry which are most likely to set the pace of progress for brands around the world.

The dentsu 2024 Media Trends extrapolates how Generative AI will be best used to spearhead growth, how monetization of the industry is gaining evermore traction and how genuine integrity in advertising will elevate brands. Not only does the report highlight the key trends within each of these three areas of interest, but it also provides suggestions on how brands can capitalize on them in the short and long term.

Here are some key insights from the report:

Generative AI is the most disruptive technology breakthrough of the last decade. It will transform how people access information, from search engines to commerce platforms.

2024 will see the intensification of competition between tech platforms. As they strive to better monetize their services in their economic circumstances, platforms will double down on becoming more protective of their data, understanding their users, and stepping up their advertising offerings.

Growth in the next year will not only be about hard economics; it will also be about brands’ sustainable contributions to society. Amid rising societal and political polarization and climate emergency, building more carbon efficient, diverse, and safe online spaces for people and brands will be central to success.

“Our own client research has shown that more than 60% of marketers have said they’ve already started engaging with Generative AI in their company*. So, in our dentsu 2024 Media Trends report it was important for us to identify and introduce the additive advantages, trends and technologies to help them progress in this space,” says Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media international markets, dentsu.

Huijboom continues, “When we bring our experts together from our media agencies and from all around the world to create these predictions, it is essential we showcase the most pressing topics and the best opportunities for the future. This report does exactly that, in a convenient and easily accessible way.”

Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu adds, “Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword, but a game-changer for the media industry. It has the power to automate, optimize, and personalize various aspects of media planning, buying, and execution. It can also unleash the creative potential of media professionals, by enabling them to generate new and engaging content, formats, and experiences for their audiences. This is what we call Generative AI, and it is the focus of our 14th edition of the Media Trends Report. At dentsu, we take pride in our insightful expertise that keeps us ahead of the competitive curve. We are always exploring new ways to leverage AI for our clients, partners, and employees. The Media Trends Report deep-dives into one of the most disruptive technologies – AI, taking us through the many trends that serve Generative AI on a platter. It aims to enable readers to reshape their work dynamics, tapping into the untapped potential through its many facets.”

You can access the report here:

https://insight.dentsu.com/ 2024-media-trends/