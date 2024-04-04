Number of ad categories in IPL 2024 increased by 65% as opposed to last season: report

TAM India has released its latest report on commercial advertising during IPL 2024. It details statistics from the first seven matches of IPL 2024. According to the report, IPL 17’s ad volumes surged by 4% over the previous season's 7-match span. Further, the count of categories in IPL 17 increased significantly by 65% compared to IPL 16. Also, the count of advertisers increased by 28% during IPL 17 over IPL 16.

In Categories, Ecom-Gaming maintained its top position throughout all seven matches of IPL 17. The top five categories in IPL 17 together had 52% share of ad volumes. Ecom-Gaming & Pan Masala were the only common categories in IPL 17 and IPl 16. The report revealed that out of the total five categories, two belonged to the F&B Sector in IPL 17.

Additionally, the top five advertisers of IPL 17 contributed 34% share of ad volumes with Sporta Technologies leading the list. Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging and Bharti Airtel were the common advertisers between IPL 17 & IPL 16. Among the top 5 advertisers in IPL 17, Sporta Technologies retained its first position during all seven matches.

Here is the report: