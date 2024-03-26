Twitter.com had the highest share of ad impressions among web publishers in 2023: TAM report

TAM India has released its annual report on digital advertising. The report titled ‘A Pixelated View into Digital Advertising Trends for Y 2023’ explores the ad impressions in digital in 2023. It states that digital saw a rise of almost four times in 2023 over 2019. In quarterly trends, there was a surge of 71% in ad impressions during Oct-Dec’23 over Jan-Mar’23. Along with that, Nov’23 had the highest share of ad impressions i.e. 11.5% on digital medium.

The report further states that both the Services and Computers sectors retained their first and second positions during 2023 over 2022. Additionally, during 2023, Telecom Products and Corporate/Brand Image were the new entrants vis-a-vis 2022 in top sectors securing 7th & 9th positions respectively. Notably, the top two sectors added more than 55% share of ad impressions on digital medium.

Furthermore, Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media was the leading category with 11% share of ad impressions in 2023, the report reveals. Amazon Online India maintained its first position in the top advertisers list during 2023. Amazon.in ascended to first position and became the leading brand in 2023 compared to its third position in 2022. SquareX.com was an exclusive brand in 2023 and secured 8th position compared to 2022, it adds.

Among Web Publishers, Twitter had the highest share of ad impressions of 31% in 2023. Twitter Display topped with 31% of digital ad impressions during 2023 followed by in-app Display in second position with 17% share.

Read the full report here: