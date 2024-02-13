Ad revenue estimated to grow at 10.2%: GroupM India's TYNY report

GroupM India has released its annual This Year Next Year (TYNY) report. The overall ad revenue is expected to reach INR 1,55,386 crore in 2024, with an incremental INR 14,423 crores compared to 2023.

The report unveils several evolving trends for 2024.

Key trends include:

Increasing influence of gen-alpha will drive distinctive marketing strategies

Attention Planning – customising insights for actionability

21% of television homes to be addressable in 2024

Sports to focus on immersive experience journeys

Brand marketing becomes more accountable for performance, breaking silos

Step up on search

E-commerce drives deeper into organisations

India’s general & modern trade getting digitized leading to the rise of omni-channel commerce

Rapid developments in AI will transform media, messaging, and measurement

AI & technology dominate the content landscape & creator economy

Importance of niche consumer segments will power the growth of micro marketing

With consent becoming critical, zero-party data will empower various areas of marketing

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “Despite facing macroeconomic challenges, we remain optimistic about the industry. At 10.2% India will be the fastest growing top market. 2024 will also see an upside from the spends leading to the General Elections. Digital, particularly retail media and digital extensions of TV are expected to drive the growth. SME continues to fuel the growth. Linear TV is at a point of inflection and needs to be enabled with rapid deployment of technology to stay relevant.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India commented, “The advertising landscape is evolving with the fragmentation of search, rapid rise of influencer marketing and retail media. Reflecting this, at INR 88,502 crores of the overall INR 1,55,386 crore, digital will contribute to 57% of all ad revenue. Within digital ad revenue, search contributes 22%, retail media 18% and the rest 60%. Sectors like Auto, Realty and Offline Retail are expected to power the overall advertising growth.”

Parveen Sheik, Head of Business Intelligence, GroupM India said, “Global advertising presents a steady picture: a projected 5.3% global growth in ad revenue for 2024, reaching $936 billion, with digital leading the charge at a commanding 79% share of all ad revenue. India continues to be ranked 8th globally and its ad revenue growth among its peers is a testament to its potential and resilience. Adaptability is key to navigating an evolving advertising landscape amidst inflation and geopolitical tensions.”

Here is the full report: