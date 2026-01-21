Advertising and marketing roles drive 70% entry-level hiring in 2025: Report

Advertising and marketing agencies accounted for nearly 70% of entry-level digital marketing hires in 2025, as demand remained strong for early-career talent across performance, brand and growth roles, according to a hiring trends report by edtech platform Kraftshala.

The report analysed more than 750 entry-level roles offered through Kraftshala’s placement programmes and found that agencies continued to drive hiring volumes, particularly in advertising-led functions. Brand-side roles, while fewer in number, were 62% more likely to offer higher cost-to-company (CTC) packages, reflecting greater expectations around analytics, cross-functional work and business impact.

Among advertising and marketing specialisations, growth marketing, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer roles, programmatic advertising, account management and brand marketing emerged as some of the most in-demand and better-paying entry-level positions.

Satish Kadu, CEO and Founder of YOptima, said, “As brands push for measurable business outcomes, programmatic talent that can drive performance through data, automation, and cross-channel decisioning has become mission-critical.”

The report also noted a rising expectation for entry-level marketers to be comfortable using AI tools as part of their daily work. Shivaprasad Nair, MD at Assembly Global, added, “AI is now basic hygiene for entry-level marketers. What sets candidates apart is learning agility- the ability to apply tools thoughtfully, interpret data, and adapt as workflows evolve.”

Geographically, hiring remained concentrated in major advertising and business hubs. Delhi-NCR accounted for 30% of roles, followed by Bangalore at 27% and Mumbai at 18%. Together, the three cities made up more than three-fourths of total hiring. Other cities, including Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chandigarh, showed increased participation.

Workplace preferences changed little during the year, with 91.5% of roles being in-office or hybrid. Employers cited collaboration, faster learning and on-ground problem-solving as key reasons for limiting fully remote roles for early-career hires.

Recruitment processes also evolved in 2025, the report said. With wider use of AI tools making resumes and assignments easier to standardise, companies placed more emphasis on live problem-solving, case discussions and practical exercises during interviews.

Commenting on the findings, Varun Satia, Founder and CEO of Kraftshala, said, “What 2025 clearly showed us is that entry-level digital marketing hiring in India is not slowing down; it’s maturing. As we move into 2026, there is a real opportunity for candidates who are willing to build strong fundamentals and apply them thoughtfully. Recruiters are actively hiring, but they’re being deliberate about the kind of talent they bring in.”

The report said the hiring outlook for 2026 remains skill-focused, with advertising and marketing roles continuing to anchor demand for entry-level digital talent.