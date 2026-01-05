AI to take over marketing engine as human control shrinks in 2026: Report

Indian marketers are shifting from experimenting with artificial intelligence to using it at scale, with a growing focus on solving business problems rather than testing creative possibilities.

After initial trials in 2024 and wider adoption in 2025, marketers are now using AI to link consumer discovery more closely with sales and efficiency. The emphasis has moved to understanding consumer intent, improving timing and relevance, and reducing costs across marketing operations.

As per 'The 2026 Blueprint: How AI is enabling the Indian Marketer', in search marketing, brands are using AI tools to interpret intent rather than relying only on keywords. Companies such as Lenovo, Nykaa and Policybazaar have adopted AI-driven search solutions to better match consumer queries. Policybazaar reported a 28% increase in policy bookings at a lower acquisition cost, while Lenovo recorded higher purchases and revenue.

Beauty retailer Tira Beauty said it improved product discoverability after using AI to update hundreds of thousands of product descriptions, leading to a 50% uplift in organic clicks and a 27% increase in conversion value. Myntra also used AI tools to better capture search queries from non-metro users typing in Hinglish.

Marketers are also using AI to respond to consumer context in real time. MakeMyTrip, for example, used AI to categorise travel-related video content and align ads with viewer intent, which it said led to a sharp rise in conversions. Education platform Emeritus reported higher payments after using AI tools to identify potential learners across digital platforms.

Speed and responsiveness have emerged as another focus area. Myntra FWD used AI to predict Gen Z trends and shorten campaign timelines, while Swiggy Instamart applied generative video tools to launch festive campaigns faster. Some brands have also used AI-driven personalisation to encourage consumer participation, including campaigns built around user-generated content.

AI has also reduced production costs. Streaming platform Zee5 said it cut editing time and costs significantly by automating parts of trailer production. It condensed a 16-hour manual editing process of trailers into under an hour, resulting in a 95% reduction in editing costs. E-commerce and quick commerce companies such as Zepto and AJIO reported gains in efficiency and conversions by using AI-generated video ads at scale, with Zepto driving 11% more efficient cost-per-install and Ajio secured 20% incremental conversions.

Looking ahead to 2026, marketers expect AI to become a core layer of marketing operations rather than a supporting tool. Automated systems like Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor are increasingly handling planning, optimisation and measurement, allowing teams to focus on strategy and insights. Measurement is also expected to shift toward linking marketing activity more directly with margins and business outcomes.

Industry observers say the next phase will depend on how well AI adapts to India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Brands are investing in locally relevant, conversational content to ensure that AI-driven discovery feels natural rather than generic. As automation expands, marketers are expected to spend more time on creative direction and understanding consumer behaviour, narrowing the gap between brand messaging and consumer discovery.