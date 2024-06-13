Apple becomes the world’s first trillion dollar brand: report

Apple has been revealed to be the world’s first trillion-dollar brand, according to a report titled ‘Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2024’. Holding the No.1 position for the third consecutive year, Apple is joined at the top of the ranking by Google, Microsoft, Amazon.

McDonald’s also retains its position in the top five, with its success bolstered by its continued innovation, including its use of artificial intelligence (AI) for scenarios such as dynamic menu boards and order prediction, demonstrating how non-tech brands are also exploring AI to unlock growth. Illustrating the nascent power of AI in everyday life, NVIDIA leaps 18 places to the No.6 position in the 2024 ranking with a brand value increase of 178%. Facebook rejoins the Top 10 after a one-year absence, while Oracle joins the Top 10 for the first time.

This year’s BrandZ ranking underscores the resilience of top brands, with the total brand value of the Global Top 100 rebounding 20% to reach $8.3 trillion, close to the 2022 peak of $8.7 trillion. Since its launch in 2006, the brand value of the Global Top 100 has increased 474%. The threshold to join the Top 100 has increased 354% from $4 billion to $19 billion.



Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2024

Rank 2024 Brand Brand Value 2024 (US$ M) YoY Change (%) 1 Apple 1,015,900 15% 2 Google 753,474 30% 3 Microsoft 712,883 42% 4 Amazon 576,622 23% 5 McDonald's 221,902 16% 6 NVIDIA 201,840 178% 7 Visa 188,929 12% 8 Facebook 166,751 79% 9 Oracle 145,498 58% 10 Tencent 135,215 -4% Total Value of Global Top 100 = $8.3tn; +20%





Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, explains, “With its $1 trillion brand valuation, Apple has proven resilient in the face of testing market conditions, justifying premium prices and proving that meaningful, different and salient brands are best placed to weather global economic disruption. Our 2024 global report reveals that strong brands continue to thrive despite global economic uncertainty. This year, brands investing in AI are seeing remarkable gains by reaping the benefits of enhanced customer experience. But effective marketing takes many forms, whether via great content, new innovations, effective media strategy, savvy pricing and more. Crucially, investment in effective marketing helps to improve consumer predisposition and drive brand value growth, contributing significant dollar value to support sustained business success.”

Top performers highlight AI and consumer value

Alongside NVIDIA, AI-titans Adobe and AMD also made impressive gains, securing a spot among the Top 20 Risers with brand value increases of 66% and 53% respectively. Together, with resurgent growth for Instagram, Facebook and Uber, these companies highlight how technological innovations can drive consumer engagement and accelerate growth.

Success stories across category rankings

Throughout the 13 category rankings, notable shifts across various industry sectors spotlight a variety of attributes helping to drive brand equity:

Alcohol: Corona has become the most valuable beer brand. Consistent acceleration of growth globally and tapping into growing markets, like Brazil, China and South Africa while maintaining its stronghold in Mexico have been key factors to its success.

Apparel: Nike retains its No.1 brand position in Apparel, but the gap between competitors has narrowed. Zara’s 47% growth made it the second biggest riser in terms of rank change in the Global Top 100, rising 24 places to No.70. Lululemon’s innovative approach to athleisure and commitment to quality delivered 24% brand value growth, lifting it into the Global Top 100 for the first time.

Luxury: Louis Vuitton remains the most valuable brand in the luxury category with a brand valuation of $130 billion. Hermès has also excelled by enhancing its exclusivity and premium pricing, thriving in both US and Chinese markets, leading to a 23% growth in brand value.

Media & Entertainment: Netflix reached new heights, climbing to No.4 from No.6 in the category. Its increase in brand value of 51% was driven by unprecedented subscriber growth, as well as a password sharing crackdown, highlighting the streaming service’s confidence in the strength of its customer predisposition.

Retail: Amazon retains its position as the most valuable retail brand with brand value growth of 6%. Behind this, innovation around product accessibility, as well as pricing sensitivity to changing consumer behaviours delivered strong performances for Lowe’s, Aldi, TJ Maxx, as well as regional ecommerce giants Pinduoduo and Mercado Libre.

Download the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2024 report, including the Global Top 100 and 13 category rankings and analysis here.