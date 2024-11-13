Asia Pacific consumers torn between embracing AI and fears of privacy erosion: report

A new report by Ipsos reveals that consumers across the Asia Pacific region, including 11 markets such as India, are broadly anxious about the future, despite high levels of engagement with new technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The ‘Global Trends: Understanding Asia’ report examines key issues facing the Asia Pacific region, drawing on data from Ipsos’ largest public survey to date, which involved 50,000 participants across 50 markets globally.

The report outlines three major trends projected to shape the views and concerns of Asia Pacific consumers through 2025: a fascination with technology, a retreat to traditional systems, and a growing unease around climate change.

Technological optimism and concern

While AI remains a polarizing topic globally, people in Asia are notably enthusiastic about the potential of new technologies. Sixty-eight percent of Asia Pacific respondents believe AI positively impacts the world, surpassing the global average of 57%. China leads globally in embracing AI, with the highest percentage of respondents who view AI’s impact as beneficial. However, many in the region also voiced apprehension regarding technology's social impact. In India, for example, there has been a 19% increase since 2013 in the number of people who believe technology is disrupting their lives; in Japan, this sentiment has risen by 18%.

Concerns over digital privacy and security are also widespread in Asia Pacific, with 70% of consumers worried about how their personal data is collected and used by companies. Anxiety over data privacy is especially high in the Philippines (86%), Thailand, and Singapore (both at 81%).

Nostalgia and a preference for the past

A sense of nostalgia is prominent among young people in Asia, with over half (57%) of Gen Z respondents expressing a preference for the era their parents grew up in, a sentiment stronger than their global peers at 51%. This trend may signal that younger generations are disillusioned with contemporary developments, which could influence cultural and commercial spaces, as brands respond to this nostalgia by incorporating elements of traditional lifestyles into modern products and services.

Rising concerns over climate change

The report shows a growing sense of urgency in Asia Pacific regarding climate change, with 84% of respondents agreeing that an environmental crisis is imminent if habits do not change quickly. This figure has notably risen in Australia, up by 15 percentage points since 2013, signaling an increase in regional awareness and concern. However, a large majority (73%) of respondents feel they are already doing as much as possible to reduce their environmental impact, with particularly high self-reported efforts in Indonesia (91%), Thailand (89%), and the Philippines (87%).

Despite these individual efforts, three-quarters (75%) of respondents feel that companies are not sufficiently focused on environmental concerns. Moreover, many in India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand feel it may already be too late to make meaningful changes regarding climate outcomes, reflecting a pessimistic outlook on the possibility of reversing environmental damage.

The report indicates that, even as the Asia Pacific region adopts new technologies, consumers continue to grapple with complex concerns about privacy, societal direction, and environmental sustainability.

Ipsos APEC CEO, Hamish Munro, said: "As Asia Pacific’s economic, political and cultural influence continues to grow in an interconnected and complex world, the importance of understanding the region has never been more important.

“This latest report highlights how our consumers and citizens think and feel in a world of rapid change and complexity, particularly around technological evolution, societal change and climate change. The insights reveal a region that is open to transformation, but wants its businesses to step up, guide the change revolution and be leaders.

“When it comes to climate change, consumers believe brands have a critical role to play in minimising harmful environmental effects. There is a real opportunity for brands to be environmental leaders and demonstrate their commitment to climate change efforts.”

Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO, stated the India story encapsulates the story of the two key cohorts of the urban masses and digital Indians: “Both these cohorts behave differently around technology – the urban masses cannot imagine their life without the internet, while digital Indians were amid the digital fatigue and would like to simplify their lives. For Indians, the trend of escape to individualism was rather interesting. There was a strong need to make things work for oneself relying on technology as an enabler cum close ally, especially for elevating one’s status coupled with the curiosity to learn. More reflected in millennials and Gen Z and was seen as a positive trend. The worrying trend emerging was the reversal in sensitivity towards climate change among Indians vis-à-vis global citizens. Especially when climate change is impacting everyone. Indians are seen to adopt the Ostrich Policy of seeing no immediate danger. And something to worry about in the future."

Read the full report here.