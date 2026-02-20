Auto sector led print advertising at 16%, cars at top with 9% ad space: Report

Print advertising volumes rose 21% in 2025 compared to 2021 and grew 2% year-on-year, according to a report by TAM AdEx, a division of TAM Media Research.

The report noted ad space per publication increased 19% in 2024 and 21% in 2025 compared to 2021 levels. On a year-on-year basis, 2025 recorded a modest 2% growth over 2024.

From a quarterly perspective, Q3 and Q4 of 2025 delivered a 13% higher ad space per publication than Q1 of 2025.

The Auto sector led print advertising with a 16% share of total ad space in 2025, followed by Services at 15% and Education at 14%. The top 10 sectors together accounted for 85% of total ad space.

Among categories, Cars held the top position with a 9% share of ad space, followed by Properties/Real Estates at 6%. The top 10 categories together contributed 45% of total ad space.

Cars recorded a 26% increase in ad volumes in 2025 over 2024, while Branded Jewellery grew 60%. FMCG Products Range registered the highest percentage growth among the top 10 categories at 3.1 times.

More than 72K advertisers and 95K brands exclusively advertised in print in 2025. The top 10 advertisers contributed 13% of total ad space, with Maruti Suzuki India leading the list.

Sales Promotion ads accounted for 33% of total ad space in 2025. Within this segment, Multiple Promotion held a 51% share, followed by Discount Promotion at 38%.

Diwali was the leading festival for print advertising, contributing 41% of total festive-themed ad space, followed by Navratri/Durga Puja at 17% and Christmas/New Year at 10%.