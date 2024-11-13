Auto Sector TV ad volumes decline 14% in H1 2024: Report

New Update
In the first half of 2024, the Auto advertising landscape witnessed a dynamic shift across traditional and digital media, revealing distinct patterns in consumer engagement and brand strategies.
Ad Volumes on TV
- Ad Volumes on TV for the Auto Sector witnessed de-growth of 14% during Jan-Jun’24 over Jan-Jun’23.
- The Auto sector experienced a 29% growth during Jan-Jun’24 compared to the same period in 2022.
Top categories & advertisers for TV:
- The top 10 brands together added 33% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24.
- Out of the top 10 brands in the Auto sector on TV, three belonged to Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Ad Volumes on Print
- Ad space in Jan-Jun’24 for Auto Sector, witnessed growth of 25% compared to Jan-Jun’23.
- While the growth witnessed during Jan-Jun’24 was 50% over Jan-Jun’22.
Top 10 categories & advertisers for print
- Top 10 Brands accounted for 28% share of ad space in Jan-Jun’24 with Honda Shine 100 leading the list.
- Out of the top 10 brands, 6 of them belonged to Cars Category and remaining 4 to Two-wheelers category in Jan-Jun’24.
- Maruti Car Range slide to 2nd position in Jan-Jun’24 over Jan-Jun’23.
Ad Volumes on Radio
- Ad volumes for Auto Sector increased by 78% in Jan-Jun’24 over Jan-Jun’22 in Radio Medium.
- A 14% of ad volume growth witnessed during Jan-Jun’24 over Jan-Jun’23 in Auto Sector.
Top 10 categories & advertisers for Radio
- Among the Top 10 Auto brands, 3 brands belonged to Maruti Suzuki India and 2 belonged to Hyundai.
- Top 10 Brands accounted for 35% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’24 with Nissan Magnite leading the Brand’s list.
- 9 out of Top 10 brands on Radio belonged to Car’s category and only 1 belonged to Automotive Fuel’s Category.
Ad impressions on digital
- Digital medium witnessed a significant growth of 55% in ad impressions in Jan-Jun’24 over Jan-Jun’23.
- The Auto sector experienced a 2.68 times growth during Jan-Jun’24 compared to the same period in 2022.
Top 10 categories & advertisers for digital
- In Digital Medium, the top 10 brands together contributed 37% share of ad impressions in Jan-Jun’24.
- Among the Top 10 brands, 4 of them belonged to category ‘Cars’ and 3 belonged to ‘Two Wheelers’ category.
Access the entire report here: