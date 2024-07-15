Biscuits lead ad space with 14% share during the ICC Men's T20 WC: Report

The latest advertising update from TAM Sports focuses on the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2024, comparing it with the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2022. The report covers all 55 matches of the ICC T20 WC 2024 broadcasted across various channels, providing insights into evolving advertising trends and strategies during this global sporting event.

According to the report, ad volumes per match surged by 38%, underscoring the tournament's increasing appeal among advertisers seeking global visibility. Notably, matches involving India saw a remarkable 90% increase in ad volumes compared to non-India playing matches, highlighting the immense draw of India's cricketing prowess in capturing viewer attention and advertising investments.

Moreover, the report indicates a substantial rise in participation across categories, advertisers, and brands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Categories expanded by 67%, advertisers by 76%, and brands by 83% compared to 2022, signaling heightened industry engagement and competition for audience engagement.

In terms of specific advertising sectors, biscuits emerged as the top category with a commanding 14% share of ad volumes during the tournament, followed closely by perfumes and deodorants at 7%. This diversification reflects strategic targeting of consumer preferences and demographics during high-profile sporting events.

Furthermore, the distribution of ad volumes among top advertisers evolved, with the top 5 advertisers collectively holding a 39% share in 2024, down from 51% in 2022. Dream11.com notably maintained its presence among the top 5 brands across both tournaments, illustrating consistent brand strategy and investment in cricket sponsorship.

Commercial break strategies also saw nuanced shifts, with 15-20 second ads being the most utilized format, followed by shorter ads of less than 10 seconds. This adaptation underscores advertisers' focus on concise messaging to maximize impact during brief viewer breaks.

Moving forward, these insights from the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2024 report indicate a dynamic landscape of advertising strategies evolving to capitalize on global sporting events, with India's matches and strategic ad formats playing pivotal roles in shaping advertising trends.

You can view the full report down below: