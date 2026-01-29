83% consumers stop buying after negative influencer reviews: Report

Influencer marketing is increasingly shaping consumer trust and buying decisions, but audiences are becoming more cautious and selective, according to the 'Influencer Marketing Consumer Report 2026' released by iCubesWire.

The report found that 61% of consumers believe influencer content became more credible in 2025, while 70% said influencer recommendations influence their purchase decisions. The findings build on the 2025 report, which identified influencer marketing as a strong purchase driver, but show that consumers are now taking additional steps before buying.

Commenting on the report, Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Consumers today are smarter, and care more about authenticity than an influencer’s following. People don’t just watch and buy anymore; they pause, research, compare, and question. Influencers are catching on, moving away from overly polished, ad content toward honest opinions, and real experiences.”

The report noted a shift in trust toward smaller creators. Influencers with 10,000 to 100,000 followers were trusted the most by 35% of consumers, followed by those with fewer than 10,000 followers at 30%. Only 20% said they place the highest trust in influencers with more than one million followers, marking a change from earlier years when large creators dominated attention.

Influencer reviews were also found to have a strong impact on brand perception. About 83% of consumers said they had stopped buying from a brand after a negative influencer review. Trust erosion was most often linked to controversies around influencer behaviour, cited by 76% of respondents, followed by misleading content at 20%.

Audiences are also placing greater emphasis on consistency. The report said 79% of consumers expect influencers to show brand loyalty, reflecting growing skepticism toward one-off endorsements and transactional partnerships.

While influencers often trigger interest, most consumers continue to research on their own before making a purchase. About 41% said they visit a brand’s website after seeing influencer content, while 31% search on YouTube or Google. Only 11% said they take no further action and rely solely on the influencer’s recommendation.

Content format preferences are shifting toward shorter videos. The report found that 42% of consumers prefer videos under 15 seconds, and 28% favour videos between 15 seconds and one minute. Only 10% preferred long-form content lasting 10 to 20 minutes.

Instagram remained the most used platform for influencer content at 55%, followed by YouTube at 25% and LinkedIn at 20%. The report noted growing opportunities for professional and business-focused content on LinkedIn.

Muted viewing is also becoming common. About 65% of users watch videos with the sound off, and 62% said they rely on captions to understand the content.