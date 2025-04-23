India’s contextual marketing campaign revenue jumped 163% in 2024: Report

WebEngage has released its Global Trends & Benchmarks Report 2024–2025, highlighting India’s exponential growth in contextual marketing. The report reveals a 163% surge in revenue from such campaigns and identifies key trends driving customer engagement across APAC and beyond. A key finding for India and the broader APAC region reveals a paradox: while personalisation is crucial, the region lags in key engagement metrics - highlighting an opportunity for deeper optimisation.

The report analysed data from 850 brands and over 400 billion messages, highlighting significant trends shaping user engagement across various channels, geographies, and industries.

Key findings indicate a strong move towards personalised and contextual campaigns, with a notable increase in engagement. AI-powered automation, hyper-personalisation, and first-party data strategies are set to redefine business success in the coming year. As businesses navigate stricter data privacy laws and evolving customer expectations, brands using AI-driven engagement have reported a 25% increase in customer retention, while advanced personalisation tactics drive 40% more conversions.

Key insights from the report:

Retention and personalisation trends:

BFSI leads in engagement: The BFSI sector in India and APAC demonstrates strong performance with a 33.56% open rate and a 7.28% click-through conversion rate, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted campaigns in this sector.

Media and entertainment shows high volume: The Media and entertainment industry sends the highest messages in India and APAC (138 billion), indicating the importance of customer engagement in this sector.

Personalisation is essential: The report emphasises that personalised, relevant messaging is critical for maximising ROI and fostering customer loyalty across all sectors.

Strategic shifts and channel adoption:

AI-powered customer engagement increases retention by 25%. Brands leveraging AI-driven automation and predictive analytics are experiencing higher customer loyalty.

Personalisation strategies lead to 40% higher conversions. Companies using behavioral segmentation and AI recommendations outperform competitors in sales and engagement.

60% of businesses prioritise first-party data collection. The shift is driven by the deprecation of third-party cookies and the rise of stricter data regulations. Underscores a 60% surge in first-party data adoption, signaling a fundamental shift away from third-party cookies in response to privacy regulations.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO of WebEngage, commented on the findings and said, ““This year wasn’t just about keeping pace with change—it was about embracing it, steering it, and, at times, even challenging it. From AI-powered personalization to reimagined engagement strategies, our partners have shown that innovation isn’t a buzzword—it’s a necessity. As we look ahead to 2025, we believe AI will continue to drive real-time, hyper-targeted marketing at scale. The fusion of AI and automation is enhancing efficiency, deepening engagement, and boosting marketing ROI, ensuring that AI-driven businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital-first world. At WebEngage, we’ve had the privilege of partnering with brands across industries and geographies, witnessing firsthand how they adapt to the evolving complexities of user engagement.”