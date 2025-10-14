CTV ad engagement in consumer electronics hits 91%: Report

As India enters its peak festive buying season, a new report by VDO.AI shows record engagement levels for consumer electronics advertising on Connected TV (CTV). The Consumer Electronics Ad Engagement Benchmark Study, which analysed over 200 campaigns, recorded an average video completion rate (VCR) of about 91%, up from 87% last year.

The report identifies CTV as a growing discovery and conversion channel in the consumer electronics category, with viewers showing a strong inclination toward longer, storytelling-led ads. For categories such as televisions, appliances, and personal gadgets, CTV is becoming part of the consumer’s research process, with ad completion rates surpassing 90%.

Interactive display formats also showed significant growth, with Click-Through Rates (CTR) peaking at 0.39% in Eastern India, compared to 0.26% last year. The South followed at 0.26%, the North at 0.23%, and the West at 0.22%. According to the report, consumer-initiated engagement formats, such as ‘Scratch-to-Reveal’ displays, have become increasingly popular, reflecting a broader shift toward interactive ad experiences.

Brands that adopted advanced interactive ad formats, including API-triggered and contextual creatives, were able to integrate more seamlessly into consumer journeys, turning ads from passive exposure into active experiences.

Commenting on the findings, Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder & CTO of VDO.AI, said, “Our recent study argues that such a high video completion rate is not simply a function of placement but of format and intent. Consumer electronics are inherently research-driven: buyers spend time evaluating specs, reviews, and demonstrations before purchase. In that context, CTV’s distraction-free canvas lets brands tell longer, clearer stories that viewers are willing to watch to the end. Paired with high-engagement display formats, this data confirms that the most successful campaigns are blending entertainment with high-intent exploration.”

Industry estimates project India’s consumer electronics ad spends to grow over 20% year-on-year during the festive quarter. The report suggests that much of this growth will be driven by ad formats that combine entertainment, interactivity, and consumer intent, positioning CTV and interactive display as key elements of future brand strategies.