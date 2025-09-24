Digital ad impressions in India grow 2x in first half of 2025: Report

Digital advertising in India has experienced remarkable growth in the first half of 2025, with ad impressions doubling compared to the same period in 2024, according to a recent report by TAM AdEx titled ‘Half Yearly Report: Jan-Jun'25’. The surge highlights a strong and accelerating momentum in the digital advertising landscape.

The services sector continued its dominance, retaining the top position with more than half of the ad impression share during Jan-Jun’25 compared to Jan-Jun’24 and the largest share up to 45%.

The E-commerce-Online Shopping category led the way, accounting for 12% of all digital ad impressions and growing by 2.5 times compared to the first half of 2024. This category was also a key driver of growth, leading the list of top-growing categories based on ad impression increases.

Among the top 10, in terms of growth %, AV Auxillaries witnessed the highest growth with 13 times, followed by retail outlets/textiles/fashion with 10 times.

New entrants to the top 10 sectors include personal care/personal hygiene, durables, and food & beverages.

Among the platforms and publishers, display advertising was the most popular digital platform, capturing a dominant 90% share of ad impressions. Video advertising accounted for the remaining 10%.

Instagram emerged as the leading web publisher, securing an impressive 63% of ad impressions, with Facebook and YouTube following with 14% and 9% respectively.

Programmatic advertising was identified as the most popular method for promoting digital ads, accounting for 95% of total ad impressions.

The report also noted that there were over 1.1 lakh exclusive advertisers present in the digital space during this period, with Adobe Software India leading the list of exclusive advertisers across both digital and TV mediums.



Read the full report here








