Digital and gaming push India’s ad market to lead APAC with 50% growth share: Report

India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing advertising markets in 2025, according to the latest This Year, Next Year (TYNY) Top Markets report from WPP’s GroupM. The report positions India at the centre of Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion, noting that the country accounted for more than half of APAC’s total ad revenue growth in 2024 and is expected to continue outpacing regional and global averages through 2026.

India drives regional momentum

The report attributes India’s momentum to a confluence of cyclical and structural factors. The 2024 general elections delivered significant advertising tailwinds across categories, while an unusually strong sports calendar, including multiple cricket tournaments, boosted demand from broadcasters, digital platforms and consumer brands.

With these tailwinds easing in 2025, the report anticipates a normalised but still double-digit growth trajectory. Entertainment, ecommerce, consumer goods and personal care are expected to remain the largest contributors to digital spending, which continues to expand faster than traditional media.

A resilient market

The analysis places India among the few major global markets maintaining stable consumer demand despite economic uncertainties elsewhere. WPP identifies space-tech diplomacy, led by ISRO’s high-visibility satellite launches and collaborations, as a soft-power factor boosting India’s global profile and contributing to brand-building optimism.

Large-scale infrastructure development, expanding internet access and the accelerated digitisation of small and mid-sized businesses are also cited as contributors to India’s strong baseline outlook.

Market concentration and shifting advertiser expectations

According to the report, India remains highly concentrated across the four largest advertising groups, a structure that is expected to persist as agencies invest in integrated capabilities spanning creative, media, data and commerce.

Simultaneously, brands are shifting toward full-funnel measurement, demanding demonstrable business outcomes across performance and brand-building channels. This trend mirrors global patterns but is pronounced in India, where marketers are increasingly holding agencies accountable for real-time optimisation and attributable growth.

Global context and comparisons

India’s projected growth stands in contrast to several mature Western markets, where rising interest rates and consumer fatigue have slowed spending. The United States remains the world’s largest market by volume but is expected to post moderate growth relative to its scale. Western Europe continues to face inflation-driven pressures, while markets such as Japan and Australia are experiencing steadier but slower expansions.

Across the Middle East and Africa, digital infrastructure development is driving incremental gains, but none match the scale or velocity projected for India. In Latin America, currency fluctuations remain a constraining factor despite consistent digital adoption.

Outlook for 2026

The report projects that India will continue to serve as a high-growth anchor in the global advertising economy through 2026, supported by digital-first consumer behaviour, expanding regional content ecosystems and a strong pipeline of domestic and international sporting properties.