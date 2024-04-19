Ecom-Gaming dominates ad volumes in IPL 17 with 18% share: TAM Report

TAM India has released its latest report on commercial advertising during IPL 2024. It details statistics from the first 31 matches of IPL 2024. According to it, during IPL 17 (2024), the count of categories and advertisers increased by 59% and 38% compared to IPL 16 (2023). The top five categories present in IPL 17 together covered 48% share of ad volumes with Ecom-Gaming leading the list. Also, throughout all the 31 matches of IPL 17, Ecom-Gaming dominated the category list.

The report further states that Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the common categories between IPL 17 and IPL 16. Among the top five Categories in IPL 17, two were from the Food & Beverages Sector. In Advertisers, Sporta Technologies maintained the top position during 16 matches and Parle Products dominated the top position during 15 matches in IPL 17. Together, the top advertisers added a 37% share of ad volumes in IPL 17.

Furthermore, Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging and K P Pan Foods were the common advertisers present in top 5 advertisers between IPL 17 & IPL 16. In the 31 matches of IPL 17, there were 37 new categories and 94 new brands present compared to the same no. of matches in IPL 16. Parle Food Products and Groww secured first and second positions among the top 5 new brands present in IPL 17.