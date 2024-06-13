85% of fans are influenced by T20 Cricket World Cup ads: iCubesWire report

A recent survey by iCubesWire provides comprehensive insights into the viewing habits, platform preferences, and advertisement influences of T20 Cricket World Cup fans.

85% of respondents are aware of influencers promoting the T20 World Cup, with 81% influenced by T20 World Cup advertisements to purchase products or services, reflecting the impact of targeted marketing.

Here are some insights from iCubesWire's survey:

I nfluencer Awareness: 85% of respondents are aware of influencers promoting the T20 World Cup, primarily on YouTube (47%) and Instagram (32%).

85% of respondents are aware of influencers promoting the T20 World Cup, primarily on YouTube (47%) and Instagram (32%). Advertisement Influence : 81% of fans have been influenced by T20 World Cup advertisements to purchase products or services, demonstrating the power of strategic marketing.

: 81% of fans have been influenced by T20 World Cup advertisements to purchase products or services, demonstrating the power of strategic marketing. Frequent Viewership: 68% of respondents watch every T20 match, with 18% tuning in for most matches, indicating a highly engaged fan base.

68% of respondents watch every T20 match, with 18% tuning in for most matches, indicating a highly engaged fan base. Preferred Viewing Platforms: Television remains the dominant platform with 50% of fans watching matches on TV, followed by streaming services (21%), social media platforms (12%), and the official T20 World Cup website (12%).

Television remains the dominant platform with 50% of fans watching matches on TV, followed by streaming services (21%), social media platforms (12%), and the official T20 World Cup website (12%). Advertisement Recognition: TV commercials are the most noticed form of advertisement during the T20 World Cup, with 59% of fans acknowledging them, followed by social media ads (15%) and stadium billboards (12%).

TV commercials are the most noticed form of advertisement during the T20 World Cup, with 59% of fans acknowledging them, followed by social media ads (15%) and stadium billboards (12%). Engaging Content Types: Match highlights are the most engaging content for fans (53%), followed by behind-the-scenes content (18%) and promotional content from sponsors (17%).

Additionally, here are the detailed Survey Results:

1. Viewership Frequency:

Every match: 68%

Most matches: 18%

Occasionally: 9%

Rarely: 4%

Never: 1%

2. Viewing Platforms:

Television: 50%

Streaming services: 21%

Social media platforms: 12%

Official T20 World Cup website: 12%

Other: 5%

3. Advertisement Types Noticed:

TV commercials: 59%

Social media ads: 15%

Online banners: 9%

Stadium billboards: 12%

In-app ads: 5%

4. Influencer Awareness:

Yes: 85%

No: 15%

5. Platforms for Influencer Promotions:

Instagram: 32%

YouTube: 47%

Twitter: 15%

Facebook: 6%

6. Advertisement Influence on Purchases:

Yes: 81%

No: 19%

7. Engaging Content Types:

Match highlights: 53%

Behind-the-scenes content: 18%

Player interviews: 9%

Promotional content from sponsors: 17%

Influencer content: 3%

Commenting on the report, Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire.“This survey underscores the dynamic interaction between T20 Cricket World Cup fans and the diverse media platforms, highlighting significant trends in viewership and advertisement impact."

“The findings reveal the multifaceted ways fans engage with T20 Cricket, from traditional TV viewing to active participation on social media. Brands looking to connect with this audience must consider these diverse touchpoints,” added Chopra.