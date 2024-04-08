Report

FMCG sees 7x rise in digital ad impressions from 2019 to 2023: TAM AdEx

TAM AdEx's recent report -- '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - FMCG Sector' summarizes ad volumes in the FMCG sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
Tam Adex

TAM AdEx's recent report summarizes ad volumes in the FMCG sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023. Titled '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - FMCG Sector', the report provides an overview of advertising trends.

Television - Ad Volumes 

  • TV ad volumes witnessed growth of 36% for the FMCG Sector in Y 2023 over Y 2019.
  • Whereas, when comparing Y 2023 with Y 2022, there was growth of only 3%. Also, ad volumes of Y 2020, Y 2021 and Y 2022 increased by 9%, 33% and 32% respectively over Y 2019.
  • Among Quarterly Trends of Y 2023, the 4th Quarter observed growth of 2% over the 1st Quarter. Additionally, ad volumes of both 2nd and 3rd Quarters increased by 4% and 3% respectively over the 1st Quarter.

 

Top categories 

  • Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners retained their 1st and 2nd positions in Y 2023 over Y 2022. Also, the top 10 categories collectively added a 45% share of ad volumes for the FMCG Sector on TV. 
  • In Y 2023, Rubs And Balms secured the 10th position with a 2% share of ad volumes compared to its 12th position in Y 2022.
  • The top 10 advertisers together added 69% share of ad volumes with Hindustan Unilever leading the list.

Top 10 Brands 

  • Advertisers of the FMCG sector majorly preferred 20 - 40 secs ad size on TV.
  • 20-40 seconds and <20 seconds ads together covered more than 90% of the share in Y 2023.

Digital - Ad Impressions 

  • Digital medium observed a massive surge in ad impressions for FMCG Sector in Y 2022 of almost 9 Times compared to Y 2019. Also, compared to Y 2022, there was a de-growth in ad impressions of 23% in Y 2023.
  • Compared to Y 2019, there was significant growth during Y 2021 and Y 2023 i.e. 4 Times and 7 Times respectively for FMCG Sector.
  • While analyzing the Quarterly Trends, a growth was seen in ad impressions in Q’2 and Q’4 of Y 2023 by 29% and 10% respectively over Q’1 of Y 2023. Whereas, ad impressions in Jul-Sept’23 decreased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar’23.

Top 10 Categories 

  • In Categories, Corporate-Pharma/Healthcare entered the top 10 list and secured 1st position during Y 2023 over Y 2022, whereas Chocolates descended to 2nd position in Y 2023 compared to its 1st position in Y 2022.
  • The top 10 categories of Digital medium had a combined share of 41% in Y 2023.
  • L 'Oreal India retained its 1st position in FMCG advertising with the highest share of 7% in Y 2023 over Y 2022.
  • Among the top 10 advertisers on Digital medium, there were 3 new entrants for FMCG Sector during Y 2023 compared to Y 2022. Also, there was a collective share of 43% for the top 10 advertisers on Digital medium.

Top 10 Brands 

  • Programmatic (85%) was the top transaction method for Digital advertising of the FMCG sector in Y 2023.
  • Programmatic and Ad Network transaction methods together captured a 93% share of FMCG ad impressions on

    Digital.

Print - Ad Space

  • In Print, ad space witnessed growth only in Y 2021 of 3% compared to Y 2023 for FMCG Sector. Whereas, Y 2020, Y 2022 and Y 2023 observed de-growth of 14%, 2% and 13% respectively over Y 2019. Compared to Y 2022, ad space for FMCG was decreased by 10% in Y 2023.
  • Indexed Growth in ad space was observed the highest i.e. 30% in Oct-Dec’23 compared to Jan-Mar’23. Additionally, there was an increase in ad space of Apr-Jun’23 and Jul-Sept’23 of 6% and 12% respectively compared to Jan-Mar’23.

Top 10 Categories

Top 10 Brands

Radio - Top 10 Categories and Advertisers 

Top 10 Brands on Radio

Find the entire report here.

TAM AdEx Ad volumes FMCG ad volumes