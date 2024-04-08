FMCG sees 7x rise in digital ad impressions from 2019 to 2023: TAM AdEx

New Update
TAM AdEx's recent report summarizes ad volumes in the FMCG sector across TV, Print, Digital, and Radio for 2023. Titled '2023 Cross Media Advertising Recap - FMCG Sector', the report provides an overview of advertising trends.
Television - Ad Volumes
- TV ad volumes witnessed growth of 36% for the FMCG Sector in Y 2023 over Y 2019.
- Whereas, when comparing Y 2023 with Y 2022, there was growth of only 3%. Also, ad volumes of Y 2020, Y 2021 and Y 2022 increased by 9%, 33% and 32% respectively over Y 2019.
- Among Quarterly Trends of Y 2023, the 4th Quarter observed growth of 2% over the 1st Quarter. Additionally, ad volumes of both 2nd and 3rd Quarters increased by 4% and 3% respectively over the 1st Quarter.
Top categories
- Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners retained their 1st and 2nd positions in Y 2023 over Y 2022. Also, the top 10 categories collectively added a 45% share of ad volumes for the FMCG Sector on TV.
- In Y 2023, Rubs And Balms secured the 10th position with a 2% share of ad volumes compared to its 12th position in Y 2022.
- The top 10 advertisers together added 69% share of ad volumes with Hindustan Unilever leading the list.
Top 10 Brands
- Advertisers of the FMCG sector majorly preferred 20 - 40 secs ad size on TV.
- 20-40 seconds and <20 seconds ads together covered more than 90% of the share in Y 2023.
Digital - Ad Impressions
- Digital medium observed a massive surge in ad impressions for FMCG Sector in Y 2022 of almost 9 Times compared to Y 2019. Also, compared to Y 2022, there was a de-growth in ad impressions of 23% in Y 2023.
- Compared to Y 2019, there was significant growth during Y 2021 and Y 2023 i.e. 4 Times and 7 Times respectively for FMCG Sector.
- While analyzing the Quarterly Trends, a growth was seen in ad impressions in Q’2 and Q’4 of Y 2023 by 29% and 10% respectively over Q’1 of Y 2023. Whereas, ad impressions in Jul-Sept’23 decreased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar’23.
Top 10 Categories
- In Categories, Corporate-Pharma/Healthcare entered the top 10 list and secured 1st position during Y 2023 over Y 2022, whereas Chocolates descended to 2nd position in Y 2023 compared to its 1st position in Y 2022.
- The top 10 categories of Digital medium had a combined share of 41% in Y 2023.
- L 'Oreal India retained its 1st position in FMCG advertising with the highest share of 7% in Y 2023 over Y 2022.
- Among the top 10 advertisers on Digital medium, there were 3 new entrants for FMCG Sector during Y 2023 compared to Y 2022. Also, there was a collective share of 43% for the top 10 advertisers on Digital medium.
Top 10 Brands
- Programmatic (85%) was the top transaction method for Digital advertising of the FMCG sector in Y 2023.
- Programmatic and Ad Network transaction methods together captured a 93% share of FMCG ad impressions on
Digital.
Print - Ad Space
- In Print, ad space witnessed growth only in Y 2021 of 3% compared to Y 2023 for FMCG Sector. Whereas, Y 2020, Y 2022 and Y 2023 observed de-growth of 14%, 2% and 13% respectively over Y 2019. Compared to Y 2022, ad space for FMCG was decreased by 10% in Y 2023.
- Indexed Growth in ad space was observed the highest i.e. 30% in Oct-Dec’23 compared to Jan-Mar’23. Additionally, there was an increase in ad space of Apr-Jun’23 and Jul-Sept’23 of 6% and 12% respectively compared to Jan-Mar’23.
Top 10 Categories
Top 10 Brands
Radio - Top 10 Categories and Advertisers
Top 10 Brands on Radio
