57% of Gen Z prioritise upskilling for career growth; advertising sees 78% spike: Report

India’s Gen Z workforce is prioritising growth, balance and learning over traditional career paths, according to a new report by Naukri that examines changing work patterns among young professionals.

The Naukri Voices @ Work - 'The Gen Z Work Code' report is based on insights from more than 23,000 Gen Z professionals across 80+ industries. The findings suggest that Gen Z employees are not frequently changing jobs for higher pay, but are instead focused on what the report describes as ‘growth-hopping.’

According to the report, 50% of Gen Z respondents said they prioritise work-life balance over salary. Career advancement is also being redefined, with 57% saying they view growth as on-the-job upskilling rather than promotions or designation changes. The number is even higher, up to 78% in creative sectors like advertising, animation and design.

Recognition at the workplace is closely linked to development opportunities. About 81% of respondents said they value recognition through growth opportunities more than praise or verbal appreciation.

The report suggests a need for more substantive approaches to employee recognition, since public & private appreciation resonates with just 9% of Gen Z.

Gen Z in higher salary bands (15-25 LPA) still chase monetary recognition (28%), while entry-level Gen Z.

The report also points to a shift in how workplace stress is perceived. Only 16% of Gen Z respondents identified micromanagement as a major mental health stressor, indicating a change in expectations around managerial control compared with earlier generations. Meanwhile, 34% of Gen Z employees suffer from mental stress in the workplace because of no work-life balance, and lack of growth accounts for 31%.

The report also records, 14% of Gen Z are expected to quit within a year if there's no growth, as compared to 3% of millennials.

Among the company values, in the 5-8 years experience band, 71% of Gen Z put transparency at the company first, compared to 63% of the younger crowd (0-2 years). The more experience, the more they demand clarity.

Overall, the report suggests that Gen Z professionals are seeking roles that offer learning, flexibility and personal development, rather than focusing solely on pay increases or hierarchical progression.