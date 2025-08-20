Highest APM scores and over 2X voluntary attention: Snapchat’s latest research on audience engagement

In a digital world where every scroll competes for the eye, grabbing and holding attention is more valuable than ever. To measure what truly drives business impact, Snapchat partnered with WPP Media and Lumen for Attention Advantage, a multi-platform attention study. Over 3,200 respondents aged 16-35 took part, representing the country’s most active social media users, with a special focus on understanding Gen Z: a group projected to wield $2 trillion in spending power by 2035.

Using Lumen’s attention-tracking technology, the study went beyond exposure metrics to understand genuine human attention: when eyes are truly on an ad and the mind is engaged.

The findings confirm that attention is a far more accurate measure of effectiveness than traditional exposure metrics. Attention is eight times better than View-Through Rate (VTR) at predicting brand recall and four times better at predicting brand favorability. Even modest improvements can yield significant returns such as an increase of just 5% in attention was linked to a 4.4% uplift in brand recall and a 12.5% increase in brand favorability. The study identified a ‘sweet spot’ for deeper brand connections: three to nine seconds of sustained attention. While light attention under two seconds can still aid recall, impact begins to plateau beyond nine seconds.

The research also examined performance by platform and format. On average, the report says that Snapchat delivered twice the attention of conventional digital platforms. Augmented Reality (AR) formats such as Lenses drove more than double the voluntary attention of other ad types and were three times more efficient in converting impressions into attentive seconds. Non-skippable video formats generally performed better than skippable ones, and creative elements such as UGC-style content, early and persistent branding, and engaging music further boosted attention levels.

To enable more accurate planning, the study introduced a new metric, ‘Attention Per Mille (APM)’ which measured attentive seconds per 1,000 impressions. In India, Snapchat Lenses achieved the highest APM scores of all formats tested, followed by non-skippable video ads. The platform also proved especially effective for younger audiences: Gen Z paid 34% less attention to ads on conventional social platforms than Millennials, but adding Snapchat to the media mix increased Gen Z attention by 22%, closing much of the “attention gap.”

Beyond measuring attention, the report explored its link to business outcomes. Previous Lumen and Ebiquity research has shown a strong correlation between attentive seconds and incremental profit media channels delivering more attentive seconds tend to deliver higher long-term profit per 1,000 impressions. This reinforces the value of optimising for attention rather than reach alone.

Consequently, Attention Advantage provided a detailed framework for attention-based media planning in India, underlining that platform choice, format selection, and creative quality all play a critical role in securing meaningful attention. It moves the conversation beyond opportunities to be seen, to planning for moments that are truly seen, moments that translate directly into measurable brand and business impact.

Download the full Attention Advantage report here: