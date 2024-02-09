Advertisment
HUL dominated GEC advertising in 2023: TAM report

The Toilet Soaps category claimed the top spot with an 8% share of ad volumes while EcomMedia/Ent./Social Media entered the Top 10 list. Hindi GEC retained its top spot with more than 20% share of GEC channel genre’s ad volumes in 2023.

Social Samosa
TAM GEC

TAM India has released its report on advertising in the GEC genre for the year 2023. As per the report, the GEC genre witnessed a growth of 2% in 2023 as compared to 2022. The F&B sector led the GEC genre's ad volumes with a 28% share, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene at 22%. 

The report states that the Toilet Soaps category claimed the top spot with an 8% share of ad volumes while EcomMedia/Ent./Social Media entered the Top 10 list. It further adds that HUL emerged as the top advertiser in 2023, and the top 100 advertisers collectively held an 88% share of overall GEC genre advertising. Also, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the top brand followed by Lizol All in 2023. 

Further, ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on GEC channels during 2023. The report also highlights that Hindi GEC retained its top spot with more than 20% share of the GEC channel genre’s ad volumes in 2023.

Read the report here: 

 

