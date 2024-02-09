HUL dominated GEC advertising in 2023: TAM report

TAM India has released its report on advertising in the GEC genre for the year 2023. As per the report, the GEC genre witnessed a growth of 2% in 2023 as compared to 2022. The F&B sector led the GEC genre's ad volumes with a 28% share, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene at 22%.

The report states that the Toilet Soaps category claimed the top spot with an 8% share of ad volumes while EcomMedia/Ent./Social Media entered the Top 10 list. It further adds that HUL emerged as the top advertiser in 2023, and the top 100 advertisers collectively held an 88% share of overall GEC genre advertising. Also, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the top brand followed by Lizol All in 2023.

Further, ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on GEC channels during 2023. The report also highlights that Hindi GEC retained its top spot with more than 20% share of the GEC channel genre’s ad volumes in 2023.

Read the report here: