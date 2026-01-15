India box office crosses ₹13,000 crore in 2025 as ticket prices rise 20%, footfalls drop 6%: Report

India’s film industry recorded its highest-ever box office collections in 2025, with gross revenue reaching Rs 13,395 crore, according to The Ormax Box Office Report 2025. The total marked the first time the Indian box office crossed the Rs 13,000 crore threshold, surpassing the previous record of Rs 12,226 crore set in 2023.
A total of 37 films crossed the Rs 100 crore mark during the year, compared with 22 films in 2024, the report said.
Hindi cinema posted its best-ever performance, generating Rs 5,504 crore in gross box office collections. Original Hindi-language films accounted for 93% of the total, while the share of dubbed South Indian films fell to 7% in 2025 from 31% in 2024.
Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, earning Rs 950 crore. The film set a new record as the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time, surpassing Stree 2, which had collected Rs 698 crore.
International films recorded a strong rebound, with box office collections rising 49% in 2025. This made it the highest-grossing year for international cinema in India since the pandemic and the second-best year overall after 2019.
The combined box office share of the four South Indian languages declined to 44% in 2025 from 48% in 2024. Kannada cinema was the only South Indian language to show significant growth during the year.
Total footfalls stood at 83.2 crore, or 832 million admissions, reflecting a 6% decline from 2024. The drop highlighted the industry’s growing reliance on higher ticket prices to sustain revenues.
Average ticket price rose 20% in 2025, increasing from Rs 134 to Rs 161, marking its sharpest rise in the past four years. The increase was driven by a higher box office share of Hindi and international films, which together accounted for 52% of collections, up from 47% in 2024. Higher ticket prices for several big-ticket South Indian releases also contributed to the rise.
Only three films crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office in 2025: Dhurandhar, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Chhaava. Saiyaara, Coolie and the multi-lingual animated film Mahavatar Narsimha were the other titles to gross more than Rs 300 crore.
Gujarati cinema recorded the fastest growth among regional industries, expanding 189% year-on-year. Box office collections rose to Rs 242 crore in 2025 from Rs 84 crore in 2024, driven largely by Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which earned Rs 114 crore and became the highest-grossing Gujarati film of all time.