India’s box office earned ₹4,812 crore from Jan to May, up 27% from 2024: Report

India’s domestic box office grossed ₹1,136 crore in May 2025, making it the second-best performing month of the year so far, according to Ormax Media’s latest India Box Office Report. The month’s collections were led by 'Raid 2' and 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', which together contributed 28% of the total gross.

The ₹1,136 crore figure includes projected future collections from May releases still in theatres. February remains the highest-grossing month of 2025 to date.

The cumulative gross for releases from January to May 2025 now stands at ₹4,812 crore. This marks a 27% increase over the same period in 2024, indicating a strong year-on-year recovery and growth for theatrical exhibition.

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2' topped the May chart, grossing over ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. The film, which continues to run in some theatres, has also become the second-highest grossing Hindi film of the year, trailing only Chhaava.

Hollywood entry 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' followed with more than ₹115 crore in gross earnings. Two other English-language films, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines and Thunderbolts' also featured among the month’s top 10, marking the strongest month for Hollywood films in India since July 2023, when 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' were released. Combined, Hollywood titles in May brought in ₹262 crore.

Top 10 films reflect language diversity

The top-grossing films of May displayed significant language diversity. The report notes that the year-to-date list of the highest-grossing films includes four Hindi-language titles and two each from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Language-wise allocations for box office shares were based on the original language of each film. In the case of multilingual releases, collections were assigned accordingly. However, all box office earnings from English-language films, regardless of dubbed versions, were consolidated under the ‘Hollywood’ category.

May’s strong performance reinforces the resilience of India’s theatrical market, with audience turnout for both domestic and international content showing positive momentum. As the industry enters the second half of the year, cumulative trends suggest 2025 may surpass post-pandemic benchmarks, driven by a mix of large-scale Hindi films and growing interest in regional and international releases.