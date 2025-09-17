India’s OTT audience reaches 60 crore as CTV users jump 87% to 12.9 Crore: Report

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has released the fifth edition of The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2025, the report, based on a sample of 15,600 respondents across urban and rural India, estimates that the Indian OTT audience universe has reached 601.2 million people, or 41.1% of the population. For the purpose of the study, an OTT audience is defined as anyone who watched at least one online video, free or paid, in the past month. The growth rate stands at 10%, lower than the 13–14% recorded in 2023 and 2024.

According to the report, the number of active paid OTT subscriptions in India, defined as used at least once in the past month, has risen to 148.2 million. This figure includes subscriptions purchased directly as well as those bundled with telecom services and aggregator platforms.

The study also highlights rapid adoption of Connected TV, with the active user base now pegged at 129.2 million, or an estimated 35–40 million households. Connected TV penetration has grown by 87% in the past year alone.

Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Ormax Media, said the report was launched in 2021 to provide “credible third-party data for India’s OTT industry through rigorous primary research”. He added: “Each edition has strengthened in scope and depth, offering insights with significant business impact for platforms, advertisers, content creators, and investors. This year, the sharp rise in the Connected TV audience base is particularly striking for a market long regarded as mobile-first.”

The 2025 edition of the report has also introduced new parameters. Keerat Grewal, Head of Business Development (Streaming, TV & Brands) at Ormax Media, said these changes were made in response to industry feedback. “We have expanded the 2025 edition to include new sections on time spent on digital content, preferred languages, content formats, and media habits. These additions enrich the report with valuable insights on content consumption, complementing its established focus on business and monetisation,” she said.