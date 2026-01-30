India ranks second in global consumer sentiment index at 60.7 points: Report

Consumer sentiment in India rose in January 2026, reflecting stronger optimism about the economy and employment, according to the LSEG-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index.

India’s national index score increased by 1.4 percentage points to 60.7, ranking second among 30 markets surveyed. The improvement was driven by rising confidence in economic conditions and job prospects, the report said.

Ipsos publishes the index monthly across individual countries and as a 30-market average, known as the Global Consumer Confidence Index.

Trends across sub-indices were mixed. The Economic Expectations Sub-Index rose 6.6 points, while the Employment Sub-Index increased by 6.3 points, pointing to optimism about future growth and job opportunities. At the same time, the Current Personal Financial Conditions Sub-Index slipped 0.6 points, and the Investment Climate Sub-Index fell 2.0 points, indicating some caution around personal finances and investment decisions.

Commenting on the report, Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India, said, “The rise in consumer sentiment reflects confidence in India’s economic fundamentals, supported by sustained domestic demand, improving employment expectations, and a positive outlook for growth. Together, these factors are shaping more optimistic consumer perceptions and reinforcing India’s position among the stronger-performing markets globally.”

Globally, the Global Consumer Confidence Index rose 0.5 points to 49.9. After remaining largely flat through much of 2025, the index has now increased for the third straight month and stands 1.3 points higher than a year ago.

Consumer sentiment in Europe was broadly stable, with Belgium gaining 3.5 points and Poland rising 2.2 points. In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia recorded a 3.1-point increase, while sentiment declined in Singapore by 3.7 points and in South Korea by 2.4 points.

Among the 30 countries surveyed, Indonesia led the national index with a score of 62.6, followed by India at 60.7. Eleven other markets scored above 50, including Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Colombia and Poland. France, Hungary and Türkiye recorded the lowest scores, each below 40.

The findings are based on a monthly survey of more than 21,000 adults under the age of 75 across 30 countries, conducted online between December 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026.