Indian box office rakes in ₹1,066 crore in September, year’s 3rd best: Report

In September 2024, the Indian box office grossed ₹1,066 crore, marking it the third-best month of the year. This was largely driven by Devara Part – 1 and The Greatest Of All Time, which accounted for nearly 60% of the month's total earnings. The cumulative box office for January to September 2024 reached ₹7,949 crore, a 9.5% decline compared to the same period in 2023. Tumbbad set a record as the highest-grossing re-release with ₹40 crore, more than double its original earnings. Telugu and Tamil cinema gained more market share, while Hindi's share dropped to 37%.

Cumulative Box Office: September 2024

Films that were released in September 2024 grossed ₹1,066 crore at the domestic box office, making it the third-best month at the Indian box office so far this year. With a combined share of nearly 60%, Devara Part - 1 and The Greatest Of All Time dominated the month, with no other film touching the ₹100 crore mark, and only the Malayalam film A.R.M crossing ₹50 crore.

The chart below lists the top 10 films released in September 2024, based on their box office performance in India.

Devara Part-1 emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, ahead of The Greatest Of All Time. The success of both these films has been driven largely by their strong box office performance in their respective home states.

Tumbbad emerged as the highest-grossing re-release of all time at the India box office, surpassing the collections of the Tamil film Ghilli, which grossed ₹26 crore upon its re-release in April this year. Tumbbad's re-release collections are more than twice those of its original release.

As of September 2024, four out of the top 10 films of the year come from Telugu cinema. Devara Part - 1 becomes the latest addition to this list, which also includes Kalki 2898 AD, Hanu-Man, and Guntur Kaaram.

Language Share

For language share calculation, language-wise box office of films released in multiple languages is assigned to the corresponding language. However, for Hollywood, the data for all languages is reported under the language head ‘Hollywood’.

The language share of Telugu and Tamil has increased this month by two percentage points each, owing to the box office performance of Devara Part - 1 and The Greatest Of All Time respectively. Hindi’s language share has gone down from 40% last month (Jan-Aug) to 37% this month (Jan-Sep), owing to a weak month at the box office, where the holdover August release Stree 2 dominated.