78% Indian creators express concern over unauthorised AI training: Report

Adobe has released its first Creators’ Toolkit Report, a global survey examining how content creators are using creative generative AI and mobile tools in their work, and what they expect from emerging technologies such as agentic AI.

In India, one of the fastest-growing creator markets, the report found that AI tools have moved from experimentation to regular use across workflows. According to the survey, 99% of Indian creators said they are now actively using creative generative AI.

The report said 95% of creators in India believe AI has accelerated the growth of their business or follower base, while 85% said it has helped them create content they would not otherwise have been able to produce. About 97% said creative generative AI has had a positive impact on the creator economy.

Creators reported using AI across multiple tasks, including editing, upscaling and enhancement of content (77%), generating new assets such as images and video (75%), and ideation and brainstorming (58%). About 89% said they had used more than one creative generative AI tool in the past three months.

Despite widespread adoption, concerns remain. The report found that 78% of creators are worried about their content being used to train AI models without permission. High costs (38%), uncertainty about how AI models are trained (30%), and unreliable output quality (28%) were cited as key barriers to adopting new tools.

The study also examined attitudes toward agentic AI, which refers to systems that can take multi-step actions on a user’s behalf. According to the report, 90% of creators said they are optimistic or excited about the technology, while 96% said they would consider using AI that learns their creative style. The most desired applications included automating repetitive tasks (66%), brainstorming ideas (63%), and providing content performance insights (57%).

Mobile devices are also playing a growing role in content creation. About 81% of creators said they frequently create content on mobile, and 89% said they expect to produce more content on mobile devices in the next year.

Adobe said the survey was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll in September 2025. Participants were defined as individuals who publish digital content at least a few times per month, primarily emerging and semi-professional creators, largely from Gen Z and Millennial groups.

The study surveyed more than 16,000 creators across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, India and Australia. Creative generative AI was defined as tools designed to help with ideation, creation and editing of content, including images, video, audio and design.