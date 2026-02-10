85% influenced by brand campaigns as 71% Indians plan Valentine’s Day spends: Report

Valentine’s Day continues to drive consumer spending in India, with a large majority of consumers planning purchases and reporting strong influence from brand campaigns, according to a new consumer study by Hansa Research Group.

Around 71% of consumers surveyed said they plan to spend this Valentine’s Day, while another 18% said they may spend, taking potential participation to nearly nine in ten consumers. Only 11% said they do not plan to spend at all.

Spending budgets indicate moderate but steady outlay. Nearly one-third of respondents (33%) expect to spend between Rs1,000 and Rs 3,000. Another 18% plan to spend Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000, while 15% anticipate spending more than Rs C5,000.

Flowers (54%), dining out and cafés (53%), and chocolates and confectionery (52%) remain the most popular spending categories. These are followed by fashion and accessories (43%), experiences such as movies or travel (39%), and beauty and grooming (37%). About 25% said they are open to digital gifts or subscriptions.

Brand visibility during the period remains high. Nearly 57% of respondents said they noticed many Valentine’s Day campaigns, while 28% said they noticed a few. Campaigns appear to influence purchasing decisions, with 54% saying they strongly influence purchases and 31% saying they influence them sometimes.

Commenting on the report findings, Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research Group, said, “Valentine’s Day has become a moment where brands are no longer just selling emotions but selling urgency, ease, and cultural relevance. Our data shows that over 70% of consumers plan to spend this Valentine’s Day, and more than 85% say brand campaigns influence their purchase decisions at least sometimes. What is driving this behaviour is FOMO-led communication, hyper-convenient options like instant delivery and app-based offers, and the use of current dating language and trends that feel relatable rather than rehearsed. The brands winning today are those that remove friction, show up in the consumer’s moment of indecision, and reflect how relationships actually function in modern life.

Romantic love remains central to the occasion, with 56% associating Valentine’s Day primarily with romance. However, 46% also view it as a celebration of all relationships, while 40% associate it with self-love and self-care. About 27% described it as a brand-driven commercial occasion, and 16% saw it as a social media moment.

Consumers also shared views on how brands approach the occasion. Nearly 58% felt Valentine’s Day campaigns are now more inclusive, and 22% said they are more digital-first.

At the same time, respondents flagged excessive gifting pressure (41%), over-romanticised clichés (38%), and gender stereotypes (36%) as outdated.

Looking ahead, 58% said brands should continue investing heavily in Valentine’s Day, while 27% said brands should continue investing but with a new approach.

Consumers said they prefer inclusive and diverse narratives (50%), experience-led celebrations (23%), and subtle, authentic storytelling (18%).

The study also examined how consumers perceive the relevance of Valentine’s Day. Nearly 59% described the occasion as ‘very relevant,’ while 18% said it is ‘somewhat relevant,’ taking overall relevance to more than 76%. About 6% said it is not relevant at all.

Interest levels appear to be rising. Close to 62% said their interest in Valentine’s Day has increased compared with three to five years ago, while 26% said it has remained unchanged. About 8% reported a decline.

The survey sample was largely made up of working-age adults, with more than 64% of respondents in the 26-35 age group. The findings suggest that Valentine’s Day engagement in India is increasingly driven by financially independent adults rather than students or teenagers.

The study also highlighted growing awareness of modern dating terminology. About 46% said they are familiar with the term ‘situationship,’ and nearly one in three are aware of concepts such as soft and hard launches in dating.

About 45% said their own dating experiences align with non-traditional formats, including situationships or time-bound “sunset clause” relationships. The idea of a predefined end resonated with 69% of respondents.

Overall, perceptions of Valentine’s Day remain mixed. About 52% described it as an emotion-led celebration, 25% as a social media moment, and 12% as a brand-driven commercial event, reflecting the balance between sentiment and marketing that continues to define the occasion in India.