Advertisment
Report

IPL 17 ad volumes up 19% from last season: TAM Report

TAM India's report focuses on the first 64 matches of IPL 17 and encompasses all channels broadcasting the matches.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
TAM Report

TAM India's report focuses on the first 71 matches of IPL 17 and encompasses all channels broadcasting the matches.

As per the report, on television, advertising for IPL 17 witnessed a growth of 19% in ad volumes per channel compared to the last season. Compared to last year, the count of categories and advertisers this IPL season increased by 40% and 28% respectively. 

This year, the top five categories collectively added 44% share of ad volumes, in which Pan masala dominated the list 

In advertisers, Parle Products secured the first position with an 11% share of ad volumes during the tournament and was the top advertiser in 48 matches of IPL 17. Additionally, Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods and Vishnu Packaging were the common advertisers between IPL 17 and 16. 

During IPL 17, Dabur Real Range was the top brand on Hindi+English language channels. Additionally, Mobil Super/ Mobil Super Moto dominated the top regional language channels. 

 

TAM report IPL 17 ad volumes First 71 matches