Low awareness among Indians about generations’ labels & their own cohort: report

The Ipsos Generations Report 2024 reveals that many Indians lack awareness of generational labels and are unsure of which generation they belong to. The report highlights the potential business opportunities brands may miss by overlooking mature adults and underscores the importance of understanding demographic changes beyond just political contexts.

The report emphasizes that decision-makers should avoid a one-size-fits-all approach and instead tailor strategies to the unique characteristics of each generation. Among the countries surveyed, Indians had the lowest awareness of Gen Z (8%), Gen X (7%), and Boomers (5%), in contrast to higher awareness levels in Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and Canada. Similarly, awareness was low for Gen Alpha (7%), the pre-war/silent generation (6%), and Generation Gamma (7%).

When respondents were asked to identify their generational group, the findings were equally surprising: 61% were unaware of generational labels based on age, and 20% did not associate themselves with any generational label. The remaining respondents showed minimal identification with specific generational cohorts such as Gen X (4%), millennials (4%), Gen Z (3%), and baby boomers (2%).

The study underscores the importance of tailoring communication strategies, product development, and service delivery to resonate with the values and expectations of different age groups. For younger individuals, this means leveraging their digital fluency and commitment to social causes while addressing their diversity, financial insecurity, and mental health concerns. For mature adults, brands should focus on their financial stability, health-conscious lifestyles, and preference for practical and frugal products. The report also calls on businesses and policymakers to actively engage with each generation to unlock their economic and social potential.

Ashwini Sirsikar, Group Service Line Leader, UU & Synthesio, Ipsos India said, “Gen Z are stressed, anxious, bored and lonely despite all their connects on social media, this is possibly due to the blurring of the virtual and real world. They also end up putting a lot of pressure on themselves-constantly comparing their achievements with others and getting affected by the number of likes, shares, followers they have on social media. However, what is interesting is that they are cognizant of their anxiety and stress and seek out help for the same.”

Geeta Lobo, Country Client Service Line Leader, Ipsos India said, “As global demographic reality shifts, the spotlight is on the growing senior population. In India, Gen X is transitioning out of the core consumer definition for most sectors. Yet, affluent Gen Xers have both the means and the desire to spend. It's time for businesses to target them strategically.”

Read the report here.