Reckitt Benckiser (India) led Music Genre advertising in 2023: TAM report

TAM India has unveiled its annual report on advertising in the Music Genre in 2023. As per the report, in 2023, the Music Genre experienced a 46% increase in ad volumes per channel compared to 2019. Conversely, it saw a 3% growth compared to 2022.

Tamil Music was the leading Sub-Genre with an 18% share of ad volumes in 2023. The F&B Sector retained its first position with a 26% share of ad volumes in 2023 over 2022.

The report also mentioned that the top 10 categories collectively added 42% share of ad volumes in the previous year with Toilet Soaps leading the list. 760+ Advertisers were present during the period in which Reckitt Benckiser (India) secured the first position.

100+ Categories registered Positive Growth during 2023 compared to 2022. It is to be noted that Juniors Fashion Week was an exclusive advertiser present only in the Music Genre and not in other Genres during the year.

There were 295+ exclusive advertisers present during the period in which Bacardi Martini India was the top advertiser compared to 2022. Prime Time in Time Bands had the highest share of ad volumes at 32% during 2023. Additionally, an ad length of 20-40 seconds was highly preferred by advertisers in 2023.

You can read the full report below.