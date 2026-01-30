Non-metro cities drive over 60% sales as Republic Day E-comm orders hit Rs 298.2 million: Report

Fynd released its Republic Day Report 2026, presenting data on shopping trends during India’s Republic Day online sales period.

The 2026 Republic Day sale recorded 157.4K orders with a gross sales value of Rs 298.2 million. Overall volumes were slightly lower than in 2025, indicating what the report described as more cautious, value-focused consumer behaviour during large-scale sales events.

The findings are based on data from online marketplaces including Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, AJIO and Nykaa, and cover categories such as apparel, footwear and ethnic wear. According to the report, shopping patterns showed changes not only in what consumers bought, but also when and how they made purchases.

Myntra led Republic Day shopping with more than 45% of marketplace order share, followed by Flipkart and Amazon. Digital payments accounted for over 53% of total transactions during the sale period, indicating increased use of prepaid payment methods.

The report found that fashion-focused platforms offered average discounts of 50-60%, while premium and luxury platforms kept discounts below 40%. Monday recorded the highest order volumes, contrary to typical weekend-driven sales trends. Order activity peaked around 10 pm, suggesting that post-work browsing remained a key shopping window.

In fulfilment, store-based dispatch accounted for 50.8% of orders, narrowly exceeding warehouse fulfilment at 49.2%. Tier II and Tier III cities together contributed more than 60% of total orders, continuing a trend of rising demand beyond major metropolitan areas.

Commenting on the report findings, Ragini Varma, Chief Business Officer, India, Fynd, said, “This Republic Day, Indian ecommerce proved it’s evolving not just in scale, but in intelligence. Brands are no longer just participating in sales; they are optimising them. From using stores to fulfill more orders to narrowing discount bands and engaging late-night shoppers, we are seeing a smarter, more agile playbook emerge. With deep omnichannel expertise, Fynd’s platform enables brands to seamlessly unify online and offline operations, bringing data, inventory, and customer experiences together in one intelligent layer.”

The report said that while Republic Day sales represent a shorter shopping window than major festive seasons, the trends reflect broader changes in Indian e-commerce, including stronger prepaid adoption, weekday-led demand and greater alignment between platforms and product categories.