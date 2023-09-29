Omnicom Creative wins Company of the Year : LION's Creativity Report

The annual Creativity Report by LION's for 2023 named Omnicom Creative as Company of the Year as much of its winning work could demonstrate business impact. WPP took the second spot. Its wins included the Grand Prix for the Creative Effectiveness Lions, ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogilvy Mumbai for Mondelez. Interpublic Group came in third place. It was behind ‘ADLaM – An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture’, winner of two Grands Prix, in the Design Lions and the Creative Business Transformation Lions. This project saw Microsoft and McCann, New York, work with the nomadic Fulani community to digitise its spoken language.

DDB Worldwide was adjudged Network of the Year as it scooped a Film Lions Grand Prix for ‘The Last Photo’ for ITV x CALM through adam&eveDDB London. Other notable wins included a new take on influencer marketing that recruited friends of celebrities. Poker Beer’s ‘Influencers’ Friends’ took four Lions. While Ogilvy came in second, BBDO Worldwide secured the third place.

Mindshare was crowned Media Network of the Year. It took the Media Lions Grand Prix with Dove’s ‘#TurnYourBack’, a social media movement that urged people to reject a TikTok filter that distorted their appearance. PHD Worldwide secured the second place in this category while Wavemaker came in third.

Along with these, GUT was awarded the Independent Network of Year while GUT, Buenos Aires won the Agency of the Year as well as secured Independent Agency of the Year.

In other categories, FCB Health won the Health Network of the Year while AREA 23, an IPG Health Network Company was awarded the Healthcare Agency of the Year.

Somesuch, USA has been bestowed with this year’s Palme d’Or while Apple won the Creative Brand of the Year.

Here is the full report: