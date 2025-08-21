Parle tops in FMCG brand rankings, Surf Excel enters top 5: Report

Parle has retained its position as India’s most chosen fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand for in-home consumption, according to the 13th edition of the Brand Footprint India report from Worldpanel by Numerator.

The report noted that Parle recorded 8,605 million Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) in 2024, followed closely by Britannia at 8,241 million and Amul at 6,517 million. Clinic Plus ranked fourth with 3,977 million CRPs, while Surf Excel broke into the Top 5 for the first time with 3,438 million CRPs, moving up from 8th position in 2023 and 6th in 2024.

Haldiram’s also entered the in-home Top 10 list for the first time, climbing from 19th in 2023 to 11th in 2024 and now 10th.

The report noted notable penetration gains by Surf Excel (+4.9), Haldiram’s (+4.1) and Godrej Expert (+4.1). Among standout growth stories, Balaji reported +22% CRP growth, adding 10 million new shoppers through its rural expansion. Everest added 7 million new shoppers (+10%), Goodknight gained 9 million (+14%) with new mosquito repellent products, Wagh Bakri expanded beyond western India (+19%) and Godrej Expert Crème grew by +37% CRPs, adding 15 million new shoppers with affordable packs.

In the out-of-home (OOH) category, Britannia retained leadership with 655 million CRPs, followed by Haldiram’s (510 million), Cadbury (460 million), Balaji (458 million) and Parle (299 million). Balaji was the strongest performer in this category with +41% CRP growth, while Amul also reported strong growth at +19%.

The report noted that the Top 5 in the OOH category remained dominated by snacking brands, reaffirming the strength of India’s out-of-home snacking culture.

FMCG brand choices in India continued to grow in 2024, though at a slower pace compared to 2023, mainly due to a slowdown in the food and beverages sector. Smaller brands showed stronger CRP growth compared to larger brands.

Commenting on this year’s report, K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director - South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said, “Consumer choice remains the most reliable test of a brand’s strength, and Brand Footprint has consistently captured this reality for over a decade. India continues to stand out as a growth-positive market compared to global trends, with much of the momentum coming from smaller and emerging players. This year’s findings reaffirm that growth comes from expanding the shopper base, whether it’s through innovation, new formats or deeper rural reach. While larger brands are experiencing a slowdown, the market remains vibrant with regional and challenger brands steadily gaining ground.”