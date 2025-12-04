Print ad space grows 3% in Jan-Sept 2025 as education & auto lead: Report

India’s print advertising market recorded a 3% rise in ad space in January-September 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to new data from TAM AdEx. The report shows sustained activity across sectors, with education, auto and services emerging as the top contributors.

The education sector led print advertising with a 17% share, followed by auto at 16% and services at 15%. Banking/finance/investment accounted for 11%, while retail captured 8%. Telecom products entered the top 10 for the first time.

Cars remained the leading category with a 9% share of print ad space. Two-wheelers climbed from fourth place last year to third, taking 6% of the total space. The top 10 categories together accounted for 46% of print advertising during the period.

Maruti Suzuki India and Hero Motocorp were the top two advertisers in print, continuing their positions from last year. The top 10 advertisers collectively contributed 13% of ad space, with more than 116,000 advertisers active during the period. Four of the top advertisers belonged to the auto sector, indicating its strong presence in print.

Maruti Car Range was the leading brand in Jan-Sept 2025. More than 144,000 brands are advertised in print, with the top 10 brands accounting for just 6% of total space, highlighting a highly fragmented market.

The cars category saw the highest rise in ad space at 24%, followed by retail outlets-Jewellers (18%) and two wheelers (12%). FMCG products recorded the highest growth rate among the top 10 categories, growing twice compared with last year. A total of 315+ categories registered positive growth.

Sales promotion ads accounted for 31% of print advertising. Multiple promotions held a 48% share and discount promotions 40%, with the top two formats covering 88% of all sales promotion advertising.

The TAM AdEx data reflects a steady print advertising landscape, driven by regional audiences, category expansion and continued investment from auto, education and retail sectors.