IPL 2024 expected to drive 50% surge in Influencer brand collaborations: Qoruz Report

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate millions, its impact on social media engagements is evident. The IPL is not just a cricket tournament, it's a social phenomenon that brings fans together, creating a buzz that goes beyond the cricket field. With the rise of digital platforms, the IPL has become a hotspot for influencers to connect with their audience, sharing moments of thrill, passion, and celebration.

This trend is only growing, as highlighted in a recent industry report by Qoruz, which forecasts a 50% increase in influencer collaborations during the IPL 2024 season.

The report examines the substantial growth seen last year, with influencer mentions during the IPL 2023 season showing a 45% increase compared to 2022. This surge was led mainly by sports influencers, who made up 54% of the influencer collaboration share, followed by those in entertainment, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Such dynamic interactions underscore the opportunity for brands to partner with the right influencers, leveraging trending content to enhance brand visibility and connection with audiences.

Leading the influencer marketing initiatives during the 2023 IPL season, JioCinema achieved success with a staggering 75 million reach across 77 influencers, setting a new standard for social media engagement. Following closely, Dream11's collaborations also garnered results with 41 million reach from 15 influencers. Other brands such as Zee Music Company, Gugobet, JeetWin, KFC, Puma, Cricbuz, Adidas, Swiggy, Reliance Foundation, Zomoto, Myntra, and Ubon significantly contributed to the influencer marketing landscape, each leveraging unique strategies to enhance brand awareness and consumer engagement amidst the cricket excitement.

Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, The Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz, highlights the changing dynamics, "The IPL's widespread appeal and the engaging content created around it offer a prime opportunity for brands to make significant inroads in terms of visibility and engagement. As social media influencers continue to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative around the IPL, brands that strategically partner with these personalities stand to gain immensely."

"The ongoing IPL season transcends the boundaries of cricket, transforming into a cultural phenomenon that captures millions of hearts. It presents a golden chance for brands to engage in innovative storytelling and create authentic connections. Leveraging the right influencers during this vibrant period allows brands to amplify their voice, ensuring their message resonates with the audience's enthusiasm for the game. With an evident surge in influencer collaborations this season, our focus is on crafting impactful narratives that echo with the audience's passion, fostering a deeper connection with the cricket-loving community," said Mothi Venkatesh, Head of Growth.

The report anticipates a significant rise in influencer marketing activity during the ongoing IPL 2024, with a 50% increase in influencer shoutouts expected. This highlights the growing importance of partnering with the right influencers to connect with fans engaged in the season's excitement. With the IPL uniting both die-hard cricket enthusiasts and casual viewers, brands have a unique opportunity to leverage influencer marketing and reach a massive audience during this highly anticipated event.