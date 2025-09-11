Radio ad volumes rise 3% in H1 2025, led by services sector: Report

Radio advertising in India registered a 3% increase in ad volumes during January-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest half-yearly report from TAM AdEx.

The Services sector led with a 30% share of ad volumes, followed by Auto at 11% and Banking/Finance/Investment at 10%. Collectively, the top 10 sectors contributed 89% of total ad volumes. Notably, Durables entered the top 10 categories for the first time.

At the category level, Properties/Real Estate remained the largest contributor with a 14% share, while Hospitals/Clinics rose to second place after recording an 18% growth. Retail outlets–jewellers followed with 17% growth.

Among advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India took the top spot, moving up from second position last year, followed by LIC of India. Other significant movers included SBI, Hyundai Motor India, and Muthoot Financial Enterprises.

Jeena Sikho was the leading brand on the radio, ahead of Maruti Suzuki Arena and Vimal Pan Masala.

Among the top 10 brands that contributed 9% share of Radio Ad Volumes, three belonged to the BFSI sector, while another three came from the Auto sector in H1’25

Geographically, Gujarat accounted for the highest share of ad volumes at 18%, followed by Maharashtra with 16%. At the city level, Jaipur retained its top position with a 9% share, followed by Nagpur and New Delhi.

Evenings were the most preferred time band for advertisers, accounting for 37% of volumes, followed by mornings (31%) and afternoons (29%). Shorter ads dominated, with spots of 20–40 seconds contributing 66% of volumes, while ads under 20 seconds made up 28%.

TAM AdEx noted that over 360 categories and 8,000 brands advertised on radio during the period, with the top 10 brands contributing 9% of overall volumes.