Regional channels had 75% share of ad volumes in News genre in 2023: TAM report

TAM India has released its advertising report for news across media for the year 2023. According to the report, Around 300+ brands covered 50% of News genre ad volumes in Y 2023. Advertising in the News genre remains elevated, surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a 6% growth in 2023 over 2019. Further, Hindi News claimed the top spot, accounting for over 15% of the Ad Volumes in the News genre during both 2023 and 2022.

It states that the Services sector secured the top position in 2023, with F&B following closely in the 2nd position while the retail outlets-jewellers category led the news genre in 2023, with 'Cars' securing the 2nd position. Toilet Soaps, Toilet/Floor Cleaners, and Multiple Courses were the new entrants among Top 10 in the year 2023. Additionally, Auto, Banking/Finance/Investment and Personal Accessories saw positive rank shifts as the top 10 sectors added 80% share in News genre.

