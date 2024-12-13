Rubs And Balms saw highest increase in ad volumes during Jan-Sep’24: report

Television advertising in India has displayed remarkable resilience despite facing a marginal decline in ad volumes during the first three quarters of 2024. According to the latest TAM AdEx report, ad volumes on television dropped by just 2% compared to the same period in 2023. Quarterly trends revealed growth, with a 5% rise in ad volumes during April-June 2024 and a modest 1% growth in the subsequent quarter of July-September.

The Food & Beverage sector led the advertising categories with a commanding 23% share of ad volumes. Other prominent contributors included Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and Services, demonstrating the strong influence of consumer-driven industries on television advertising. Among advertisers, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continued its dominance as the top advertiser, while Reckitt Benckiser (India) secured five spots in the top ten brand rankings with products like Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced and Dettol Toilet Soaps maintaining their strong presence.

Emerging categories saw substantial growth, with ‘Rubs and Balms’ leading the way at an impressive 56% increase in ad volumes. Cement advertising followed closely with a 77% surge, while wafer chips and vitamins/tonics experienced growth rates of 64% and 65%, respectively. Notably, Colgate Palmolive India entered the elite list of top advertisers, indicating its expanding focus on television campaigns.

In terms of channel preferences, General Entertainment Channels (GEC) and News continued to be the most favored genres, collectively capturing 56% of total ad volumes. While the share of Kids’ genre advertising grew slightly, Movies and Music channels experienced a minor decline. The top five genres together contributed over 90% of television’s advertising volume, underscoring their significance in the media mix.

Established trends also prevailed, with Toilet Soaps retaining their position as the most advertised category. Leading brands like Lizol and Surf Excel remained prominent. The report further highlights a steady base of over 6,250 advertisers actively using television, with the top sectors contributing 56% of ad volumes.

