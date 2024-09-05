Short-form videos drive over 47% consumer choices: Report

As the festive fervour sweeps across India, a notable shift in consumer behaviour is being observed with almost half (47%) of Indian consumers being influenced by short-form videos while making their purchases, cities “Short Form Big Impact: Festive Blueprint", a report by social media platforms ShareChat & Moj.

Short-form videos have become a staple in the daily lives of Indian consumers as 81% of consumers actively watch bite-sized forms of content. Increasingly influential among consumers aged 25-44, almost 50% of them base their purchase decisions on the content they consume on short video platforms.

Key Highlights

Influence of short videos: The more India watches short-form videos, the more its purchase decisions are influenced by them. 59% of those who watch more than 60 minutes make purchase decisions based on short-form videos.

Native language supremacy : 86% of India wants content in their regional language, with 84% finding content in their regional languages more relatable and trustworthy. 45% of India makes purchases based on videos from creators in their native language.

Rise of micro-influencers: In Tier 3 cities, purchase decisions are most influenced by creator-led videos. 70% of creators create more content around and during festivals, with 79% of them garnering an increase in user engagement on creator-led content.

Festive must-haves: The top trending choices for consumers are clothing, home decor and gifts, followed by beauty, food and electronics.

Brand affinity: Around 34% of shoppers are open to exploring new brands, making this a key moment for brands to shine. In the West, 39% of Indians are ready to experiment with new brands, showing a strong sense of curiosity. On the other hand, the South showcases brand loyalty, with 68% preferring their trusted favourites.

"We are living in a transformative era where short videos are driving purchase decisions for most of the Indians. As India gears up for the festive season, platforms like ShareChat and Moj offer brands a unique opportunity to engage with consumers in a meaningful way and drive authentic connections. By leveraging the power of short-form content, regional language preferences, and trusted creators, brands can optimise their impact and drive significant sales.”

“In this new shopping landscape, that has shifted majorly from traditional means to the consumers' fingertips, we are proud to be acting as a bridge between consumers and brands. Brands have continued to receive returns through platforms such as ours, with a deep understanding of culture and language, fueled by creativity and strong strategic solutions adapting to evolving needs of today’s consumer," said Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat and Moj.

Short videos have become a key factor in shaping consumer behaviour in India, evolving from brief moments of scrolling to capturing a significant portion of India's daily screen time. Nearly 50% of Indians watch short-form videos for more than 30 minutes a day, with 29% spending more than 60 minutes a day, with women for both. The more time India spends on these videos, the more they shape decisions—showing the unexplored potential of short-form content. Short-form videos are not just a metro or Tier 1 phenomenon—they have a widespread influence across all regions. Moreover, purchase decisions in Tier 3 cities are more influenced by short-form videos, with 49% making decisions based on them, compared to an average of 45.7% in other regions.

The survey encompassed insights from 6,000 users and 100 creators on ShareChat and Moj platforms, aiming to comprehend their festive activities, language preferences, and relationships with regional creators. It encompassed people from diverse backgrounds and helped pinpoint a significant trend—the profoundness of short-form videos in swaying consumer behaviour.