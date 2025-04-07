Sport and fitness brands recall stands at just 1% during IPL 2025: Report

As IPL 2025 unfolds, a new report by CrispInsight, in collaboration with Kadence International, reveals significant trends in brand recall, providing key insights into advertising effectiveness. The eDART-IPL25 study challenges the assumption that high ad spends directly translate to strong brand recall, highlighting striking differences in recall across industries.

Among IPL viewers, two out of three recall a fantasy sports brand, making it the most memorable category, followed by tyre brands, with one in three viewers recalling a brand. However, at the other end of the spectrum, sport & fitness brands struggle to make an impact, with only 1% recall despite their presence in the tournament.

"Sponsorship-driven visibility and strategic placements are proving to be just as powerful if not more than traditional ad slots in IPL," said Ritesh Ghosal, Partner, CrispInsight. "While fantasy sports brands dominate recall, many high-spending brands are struggling to break through the clutter, reinforcing the need for smarter, recall-focused marketing strategies."

The study underscores a crucial insight: brand recall is not solely a function of ad volume but a result of strategic brand integration. Brands leveraging team sponsorships, stadium branding, and in-game placements have been able to cut through the noise and stay top of mind for viewers.

"IPL this year sees a larger number of brands advertising but with lesser depth making standing-out that much tougher,," said Aman Makkar, Kadence International. "Our findings highlight the growing importance of sponsorship-led brand placements, which deliver sustained visibility in the live telecast and deeper connection with fans."

With the tournament in full swing, the report suggests that brands must move beyond conventional ad-heavy approaches and explore cost-effective, engagement-driven strategies. Non-FCT (non-traditional) tactics, such as team sponsorships, on-screen placements, and stadium branding, are proving to be strong alternatives to traditional advertising, offering sustained visibility throughout the IPL season.

As the IPL progresses, CrispInsight and Kadence International will release weekly reports based on day-after recall tracking among followers of the event, equipping brands with insights to refine their marketing approaches for the remainder of IPL 2025 and beyond.