Digital witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23: TAM AdEx report

As per a recent report by TAM AdEx, Ecom-Online shopping ascended to first position with a 7% share of ad impressions during Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Multiple courses and cars were the new entrants in the Top 10 Categories during Jan-Jun '23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. The top 10 categories together accounted for 41% share of Digital ad impressions.

It further says that the digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’23 increased by 33% compared to Jan-Jun’21 with Jan-Jun’22 witnessing a significant surge of 47% compared to Jan-Jun’21.

According to the report, there were 59k+ exclusive advertisers present in Digital and 1800+ common advertisers between TV and Digital Mediums during Jan-Jun’23.

The reports also mentions that YouTube was the leading Web Publisher followed by Aajtak during Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Whereas, YouTube & YouTube Music lead the list of Top 10 APPs in Jan-Jun'23.

Here is the report: